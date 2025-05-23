Traffic delays expected in these Will County construction zones over Memorial Day weekend

Interstate 80 eastbound traffic near the Center Street exit. Sept. 9, 2022, in Joliet. Expect delays and slow traffic along I-80 and other Joliet area roadways due to construction Memorial Day Weekend. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

But the following lane closures in Will County will remain in place during the holiday weekend.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas, according to IDOT.

• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. Route 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

• Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

• Northbound Interstate 55 ramp to westbound Interstate 80 in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.=

• Southbound I-55 ramp to eastbound I-80; closed, detour posted.

• I-80 between Ridge Road and Wheeler Avenue in Joliet; all shoulders closed.

• I-80 ramps to southbound Larkin Avenue (Illinois Route 7) in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

• Southbound Larkin Avenue ramp to eastbound I-80; closed, detour posted.

• I-80 at Richards Street in Joliet; all ramps closed.

• I-80 between Rowell Avenue in Joliet and Gougar Road in New Lenox; all shoulders closed.

• Larkin Avenue between Meadow Avenue and McDonough Street in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

• Ingolsby Road between Shepley and Mound roads in Minooka; closed, detour posted.

• Midland Avenue at I-80 in Joliet; right shoulder closed.

• West Frontage Road at I-80 in Shorewood; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Richards Street between Colburn Avenue and Fifth Street in Joliet; lane reductions and shoulder closures continue.

• I-80 ramps at Richards Street; closed.

• Fifth Avenue at Richards Street; closed.

• Briggs Street over I-80 in Joliet; lane reductions and shoulder closures continue.

• Illinois 394 at Burville Road in Crete Township; lane reductions continue.

• Maple Road (U.S. Route 6) between Abe Street and Ridgewood Avenue in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

• Southbound Illinois Route 53 between Arsenal Road north of Wilmington and Hoff Road south of Elwood; lane reductions continue.

• Northbound Broadway Street (IlL Routes7/53) between Division Street and Renwick Road in Lockport; lane reductions continue.

• La Grange Road (U.S. Route 45) between Colorado Avenue and La Porte Road in Frankfort; lane reductions continue.