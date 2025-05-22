Joliet-area police raise more than $58,000 for Special Olympics with Dunkin’ fundraiser

Joliet Police Chief William Evans (right) talks with Jim Kasper (middle), of Shorewood and his son, Anthony Kasper, a former Special Olympics athlete, during the Cop on a Rooftop event on Friday outside the Dunkin' at 3011 Plainfield Road in Joliet. May 16, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Local police departments joined with Dunkin’ Donuts across Will County for the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois on May 16 and reported a successful campaign.

The fundraiser is part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising program.

Local departments reported collecting a total of $58,013 that day.

“Joliet police would like to thank everyone who came out to support Special Olympics and Special Olympics Illinois," the Joliet Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Joliet police were located at the Dunkin’ at 3011 Plainfield Road and reported bringing in $11,181 in donations.

A Joliet police officer waves from the roof of the Dunkin' store at 3011 Plainfield Road in Joliet on Friday for the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics. (Bob Okon)

Will County Sheriff’s deputies were at two Dunkin’ locations – 422 S. Chicago St. in Joliet and 14135 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen – and collected $7,400.

“We are beyond grateful for the generosity of our community, the support from Dunkin’, and everyone who stopped by to donate, cheer us on, or grab a cup of coffee for a great cause,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

Lockport police raised $7,000 while at three local Dunkin’ locations: 1069 E. Ninth St., 730 S. State St. and 15913 W. 143rd St.

“We couldn’t have done it without the incredible community support that was on display today,” Lockport police said. “Again, a huge heartfelt thank you from the members and staff of the Lockport Police Department goes out to everyone who stopped by and donated to this worthy cause.”

Like Lockport, Romeoville police were out at three Dunkin’ locations – 649 N. Independence Blvd., 671 N. Weber Road and 420 S. Weber Road – and collected $9,632.10

Lockport police are out at the Dunkin’ at 1069 E. 9th St. in Lockport for the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois on Friday, May 16, 2025. Law enforcement across Illinois participated in the annual event. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Crest Hill police reported having its most successful campaign ever, raising around $4,800.

“Because of your generosity, 2025 Dunkin’ #CopOnARooftop was a HUGE success raising funds and awareness!" the city of Crest Hill posted on its Facebook page. “We could not do this without your support. Whether you donated, grabbed a power ring and coffee, or just honked and waved while driving by, your support means everything to us.”

New Lenox police, who were out at the Dunkin’ on Route 30 reported collecting $5,000 in donations.

Plainfield police collected about $13,000, while officers were at four Dunkin’ locations.

“We are lucky to have an AMAZING community that came together to make this happen,” Plainfield police said.

Shorewood police were at the Dunkin’ at 903 W. Jefferson St.

All of the proceeds raised Friday go directly to Special Olympics Illinois.