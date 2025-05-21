Joliet’s MorningStar Mission has new Sponsor-A-Bed donation campaign

Erin M. Shade is director of development for MorningStar Mission in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

MorningStar Mission has begun a new program, which will help serve those in Will County and beyond who need a soft place to lay their head.

The Sponsor-A-Bed program is available for a donation of $37.37 which supports one night.

“Your gift does more than provide a warm, safe place to sleep. It gives someone a chance to wake to a fresh start and hope for a better tomorrow,” the mission said in a news release announcing the program.

MorningStar Mission is located at 350 E. Washington St., Joliet.

Those interested in making a donation can go to morningstarmission.org for more information.

Questions also can be answered by calling 815-722-5780.

MorningStar Mission is a non-denominational organization “dedicated to relieving the spiritual and physical hunger of the poor,” according to the release.