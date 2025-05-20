Will County’s ShareFest food giveaway returns on Saturday

Volunteers organize donated food at ShareFest Will County in July 2024. The event is returning to the Will County Office Building on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Photo Provided by the Will County Executive Office)

Joliet — ShareFest Will County will return to Joliet with a free drive-thru food giveaway event on Saturday, according to an announcement from Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until noon at the Will County Office Building, located at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

According to the announcement, advance registration is required to receive food, in order to “expedite the process and move vehicles through the line quickly and orderly.”

Appointments are available in 10-minute slots at the ShareFest website. Attendees should then arrive at their designated time.

“ShareFest has been an outstanding partner in helping us provide nutritious food to people in need throughout Will County,” said Bertino-Tarrant in the release. “Anyone in need of food assistance is invited to attend this free event in downtown Joliet.”

Attendees are asked to enter the County Office Building parking lot from Scott Street on Saturday morning. Volunteers will line up their vehicles and will load them with groceries.

ShareFest is also currently accepting sign-ups to volunteer at the event. Volunteers provide “critical support” for the event, such as loading food into vehicles, traffic control, and unloading food from trucks, according to the release.

The volunteer sign-up form is also available on the ShareFest website, https://www.sharefestwillcounty.org/

For more information or questions, residents are asked to contact the Will County Executive office by email at countyexec@willcounty.gov or by phone during business hours.