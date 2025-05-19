‘Unbreakable bond’: Mother of slain Muslim child reunites with Will County first responders

Will County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brett Bjork (left), Deputy Victoria Janovyak, Hanan Shaheen, Deputy Riguberto Cisneros, and Deputy Matt Silverstein, at the sheriff's office on Monday, May 19, 2025, in Joliet. (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

A mother whose child was the victim of a 2023 hate crime murder in Plainfield Township reunited with the first responders of the tragedy at the Will County Sheriff’s Office in Joliet.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Monday was an “emotional and meaningful day” with the visit of Hanan Shaheen, the mother of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, who was killed in 2023 by Joseph Czuba, 73, of Plainfield Township.

“This case has left a deep impact on everyone involved—from the first moments on scene to the emotional testimony shared during the trial,” sheriff officials said.

Czuba was the landlord of Shaheen, a Palestinian woman from Jerusalem, who was staying with Wadee at Czuba’s residence in Plainfield Township.

In 2023, Czuba attacked Shaheen and stabbed Wadee 26 times with a knife because of their Islamic faith, according to prosecutors.

Czuba was fearful the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel “was going to come to his doorstep,” according to prosecutors.

Muslim civil rights advocates have said Czuba was radicalized by unfounded and dehumanizing claims about Palestinians in media coverage of the Gaza war.

Last February, a jury found Czuba guilty of the hate crime murder of Wadee and the attempted murder of his mother. Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak sentenced Czuba to 53 years in prison.

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Dan Jungles (left) and Hanan Shaheen on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the Will County Sheriff's Office in Joliet. (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office, the Plainfield Police Department and the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to the scene of the crime.

“Today’s reunion, though born from heartbreak, highlighted the unbreakable bond formed between a survivor and the first responders who stood by her side,” sheriff officials said.

Social workers with the sheriff’s office have been “instrumental in supporting” not only their staff but Shaheen as well, according to the sheriff’s office. The social workers “walked alongside” Shaheen by offering her guidance, compassion and continuity as she “navigated the many agencies involved,” sheriff officials said.

“Their dedication to her well-being continues to this day, providing comfort whenever it is needed,” sheriff’s officials said.

The sheriff’s office said they are humbled by Shaheen’s strength and honored to have “shared this moment of healing and remembrance with her.”