Shorewood students deliver ‘Brave Bags’ to first responders

A Troy Fire Protection District vehicle displays a "Proudly Serving Shorewood" decal at Station 1 in Shorewood on May 24, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

William B. Orenic Intermediate School fifth graders completed a community service project by creating and delivering “Brave Bags” to the Shorewood Police Department and Troy Fire Protection District on May 12.

Students collaborated on the Brave Bags initiative to support individuals with sensory or communication disabilities during emergencies.

Each Brave Bag contains noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, a coloring book, crayons, sunglasses and a core communication board in both English and Spanish.

Donations were collected from families across the school district, enough to assemble 28 Brave Bags – one for each squad car and fire engine in Shorewood.