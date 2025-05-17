Plainfield brewery earns bronze medal at World Beer Cup

Werk Force Brewing in Plainfield earned a bronze medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup for its “Really Decent, American Light Lager." The 2025 World Beer awards ceremony took place on May 1 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. (Photo provided by Werk Force Brewing)

Werk Force Brewing in Plainfield earned a bronze medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup for its "Really Decent, American Light Lager," according to a news release from Werk Force Brewing

The 2025 World Beer awards ceremony took place on May 1 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, which coincides with the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America, according to the release.

A panel of 265 judges from 37 countries methodically evaluated 8,375 entries from 1,761 breweries and cideries across 49 nations during 14 sessions spanning seven days and “bestowed” 334 awards. according to the release.

The American Light Lager category drew 134 of the entries.

Amanda Wright, co-owner of Werk Force Brewing, said in the release she felt “incredibly honored to receive this recognition on the world stage.”

“‘Really Decent’ is our honest, crisp, no-frills tribute to a classic American style,” Wright said in the release. “For it to stand out among so many incredible entries is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team.”

For more information, visit werkforcebrewing.com.