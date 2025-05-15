New coffee shop opens in downtown Joliet

Sought Out Grounds is a new coffee shop in downtown Joliet that plans to pair live music with a diverse menu of beverages and snacks. (Photo provided by Sought Out Grounds)

Sought Out Grounds is a new coffee shop in downtown Joliet that plans to pair live music with a diverse menu.

Co-owners are Samantha Bosi, Sebastian Arroyo and Rosalina Cardenas. The Sought Out Grounds motto is “coffee with culture,” according to Bosi.

“We had a soft opening on Saturday and we’ve been rolling ever since,” Bosi said on Monday. “This is our first full week.”

The Sought Out Grounds team is pictured.

Sought Out Grounds serves espresso, coffee, hot and iced tea and other beverages. Its menu also includes a variety of snacks, including pastries and yogurt.

The coffee shop also sells a merchandise, including mugs, tumblers, coffee bags, tea tins, candles and T-shirts.

Sought Out Grounds is located at 310 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 815-200-9829 or visit soughtoutgrounds.com.