Joliet School District 86 5K race raises $5,000 for autism programs

Winners of the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Autism Awareness 5K Run & Walk winners Julian Huerta, Hiroshi Yanajara, and Ben Meinert on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet — Joliet Public Schools District 86 held its 10th annual Autism Awareness 5K Run and Walk this week to raise funds for the autistic student programs within the district.

Participants raised over $5,000 for the programs at Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Sator Sanchez Elementary and Hufford Junior High schools on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the district.

Winners of the 5K run portion of the event included Julian Huerta with a winning time of 20 minutes, 16 seconds, Hiroshi Yanajara in second place, and Woodland Elementary Principal Ben Meinert in third place.

The district said that Huerta and Yanajara’s mothers work together at District 86 in a kindergarten classroom at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. Despite their connection and stellar performances at the event, the race was the first time the two met, according to the district.

District 86 congratulated the winners and gave thanks to the participants in the event and the race’s vendors and volunteers including Easterseals, Fresh Thyme Market, Healing Center, Hillman Pediatric Therapy, Special Recreation of Joliet & Channahon, Westside Therapy and the Hufford Junior High girls soccer team.