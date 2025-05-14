New john greene Realtor open in Plainfield

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce logo is seen on its office at 24109 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Denise Unland)

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for john greene Realtor, 24123 West Lockport St., Plainfield on Wednesday.

John Greene founded the family-owned and operated Realtor company in 1976, according to the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce website.

john greene Realtor is a local brokerage that’s “based on personal relationships, hand-picked agents, and local expertise” while bringing “the reach of an expansive global network of independent real estate companies to each and every one of its clients,” according to the website.

The company has been named to the Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces and Real Trends 500, voted Best Real Estate Company by readers of Naperville Magazine 11 times since 2010 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list “of the fastest-growing private companies in America,” according to the website.

To register, visit psacchamber.com/events/eventcalendar.

For more information, visit johngreenerealtor.com/plainfield.