Lemont man flees Bolingbrook police, crashes into vehicle injuring mother and infant

A Lemont man is facing multiple charges after he fled Bolingbrook police and his SUV struck a vehicle causing serious injuries to a woman and her 3-month-old child.

The crash occurred after Bolingbrook police responded to the 400 block of Seneca Lane to a report of a domestic battery involving injuries on Monday, according to a news release from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Police located the offender, Bernard Crawford, 36, of Lemont, at 7:37 a.m. as he left the scene in a Jeep sports utility vehicle, according to the release. Officers made a traffic stop in the 300 block of Schmidt Road, according to the release.

The Jeep briefly stopped and then fled northbound and then eastbound on Boughton Road without officers pursuing him, according to the release.

Shortly afterwards, the Jeep drove eastbound through the intersection of Boughton Road and Delaware but in westbound lanes, according to the release.

The Jeep struck a westbound vehicle head-on, according to the release. A woman and her 3-month-old child were inside the vehicle and both sustained injuries from the crash, according to police.

They were transported to a local hospital, where they remain hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

The mother has “significant injuries but her condition is stable” while the infant is in stable – but critical – condition, according to the release.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the collision, but occupants inside those vehicles did not require transportation to hospitals, according to the release.

Crawford was transported to a local hospital for treatment. When he was released, Bolingbrook detectives arrested Crawford on a Will County arrest warrant and he was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, according to the release.

The victims of the initial call for a domestic battery are a 23-year-old woman and an 8-month-old child. Both the woman and the child were transported to a local hospital, received treatment for their injuries and later released, according to the release.

Crawford has been charged with two counts of domestic battery with bodily harms, which are misdemeanors, according to the release.

Crawford was also charged with aggravated battery to a child with intimidation and physical harm, aggravated domestic battery, four counts of aggravated DUI with bodily harm, and aggravated DUI with a suspended or revoked license, all of which are felonies.