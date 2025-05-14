Expect traffic changes along Route 7 in Lockport on Thursday

A map of the new traffic patterns which will be effective on Route 7 in Lockport as of Thursday, May 14, 2025. (Photo Provided by the City of Lockport)

Lockport — The Illinois Route 7 channelization project in Lockport is entering stage two, and drivers will see different traffic patterns starting Thursday.

The new work will focus on road reconstruction south of Seventh Street, with work continuing into mid-June, according to an announcement by the city of Lockport.

This update will include several significant changes to traffic patterns, including a ban on left-hand turns between east Madison Street and Eighth Street, according to the city.

Additionally, traffic north of Seventh Street will travel on the north/west side of the road, while traffic south of the Seventh Street will be split while construction takes place in the road’s center, according to the city.

Full details are available on the city of Lockport’s website.

Construction on Illinois Route 7 in Lockport as seen April 14, 2025. The project is expected to be completed at the end of this year. (Jessie Molloy)

Construction on Route 7, also known as Ninth Street in Lockport, is running on schedule and is expected to be fully completed this fall, city officials said.

Despite the unusual traffic patterns, businesses along the road remain open during the construction.