IL Route 7 reconstruction project in Lockport ‘on time and on budget’

Construction workers work on the Illinois Route 7 Channelization project near the intersection of 9th Street and 7th Street in Lockport on April 14, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Lockport — Residents of Lockport will see a new traffic pattern emerge along Ninth Street as the Illinois Route 7 Channelization project is progressing on schedule and will soon advance to new stages.

“We’re going to have some lane switching occurring early next week,” said Public Works Director Brian Lovering at the May 7 City Council meeting. “The work is going to be kind of splitting traffic down the middle so we can work on the center section and do a full reconstruction on it.”

In April, Lovering said that the project is running “on time and on budget,” stating that Phase I of construction should be completed in June and the entire project is expected to finished and the entire road reopened in October.

Construction has resumed on the Illinois Route 7 Channelization project in Lockport. Concrete pipes stand along the road outside Dairy Queen. April 14, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Businesses along Ninth Street continue to remain open during the ongoing work.

The goal of the project is to add bidirectional left turn lanes to the road, as well as replace water mains and sewers, improve crosswalks and traffic signals, and add ADA accommodations along sidewalks and bus stops.