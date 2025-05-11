Sourdough bakery opens in Plainfield

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Gallaher Sourdough on Tuesday at its office, located at 24109 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield.
Gallaher Sourdough is a Plainfield organic homemade sourdough baker using all organic grains, according to the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce website and the Gallaher Sourdough website.
For more information, visit hotplate.com/gallahersourdough and psacchamber.com.
