Sourdough bakery opens in Plainfield

Sourdough bread is made at Gallaher Sourdough, 24109 W. Lockport St., in Plainfield. (Shaw Media file photo)

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Gallaher Sourdough on Tuesday at its office, located at 24109 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield.

Gallaher Sourdough is a Plainfield organic homemade sourdough baker using all organic grains, according to the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce website and the Gallaher Sourdough website.

For more information, visit hotplate.com/gallahersourdough and psacchamber.com.