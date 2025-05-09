Lockport City Council OKs contract extensions for city administrator, police chief

The newly elected members of the Lockport City Council gather after being sworn in on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Lockport — The Lockport City Council administered the oath of office to its newly elected officials on Wednesday.

While most of the individuals sworn in, including Mayor Steven Streit, City Clerk Kathleen Gentile, City Treasurer David Playa, and Aldermen Susan King, Patrick McDonald, and Christina Bergbower were returning to their previously held seats, the council also welcomed new Alderman for the Fourth Ward, Steven Cardamone.

Cardamone ran unopposed and is taking the seat previously held by Renee Saban who stepped down after serving on the City Council since 2017.

“I’m proud to do this, I’m proud to serve,” said Cardamone. “I’ve known Steve [Streit] for a long time and I just hope I can bring some experience and keep supporting him in all the wonderful things he’s doing.”

The City Council also took time to honor Saban at her last meeting, presenting her with a plaque and wishing her well.

Saban gave a short address calling her eight years on the council “a great trip and adventure.”

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with so many talented individuals, I definitely feel the city has come a long way and progressed on a positive note since I moved here in 1999,” Saban said, before individually recognizing the members of the city staff and Streit.

“To each and every city council member, I am so proud to have served next to you,” she added. “We have had our disagreements yet always seem to come to a reasonable and fair decision for what is best for the city and our constituents. You have all brought your own value to the board and it’s such a great meld.”

Appointees

Once the new council members were seated, votes were held to approve appointments and reappointments to various city commissions.

City Administrator Ben Benson and Police Chief Richard Harang were both reappointed to their positions unanimously, as was Police Pension Board member Joe Piper.

The extension of Benson’s contract, the third he has received since joining the city staff in August 2013, includes a 2% increase in salary and continued paid leave time.

According to board documents, “the changes are not only appropriate and reflect his successes as the Chief Administrative Officer of the City, but the salary increase is in line with pay for other comparable professionals in the industry.”

Harang, who has served as police chief since 2021, received a contract extension which will last through 2029.

Dan Murphy was appointed to the Lockport Board of Police Commissioners for a three-year term.

Joe Giorgetti and Jordan Miczek were newly appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for four-year terms alongside returning member Scott Likins.

Gary Tate, John Steele, and Cardamone were also appointed to the International Code Council Board of Appeals for three-year terms.

The only appointment vote which was not approved unanimously was the re-appointments of Tom Pinn, Dale Stilwell, and Bob Morris to the Heritage and Architecture Commission for three-year terms.

While no discussion was had on the issue, Third Ward Alderman Darren Deskin voted against the measure.

When asked why he had opposed the appointments by the Herald-News, he declined to comment.