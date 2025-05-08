Las Vegas-based real estate firm acquires interest in The Bolingbrook Promenade

Rhino Investments Group has acquired an interest in The Promenade Bolingbrook.

The Las Vegas-based commercial real estate firm, which specializes in “value-add investments,” announced its interest in the Bolingbrook open-air, LEED-certified lifestyle center in a news release from Rhino Investments Group on March 31.

Located at Boughton Road and I-355, The Promenade spans about 778,000 square feet and features “a diverse mix of 73 national and local retailers,” according to the release.

The property also is situated within a 5-mile radius of more 200,000 residents with an average household income of $118,176, “offering robust consumer demand and a significant daytime population,” according to the release.

Sanjiv Chopra, chief executive officer and founder of Rhino Investments Group, said in the release that the company is “thrilled to help redevelop this asset” which is located in a “rapidly growing market that is underserved.”

“We look forward to enhancing the property’s performance, expanding its leasing opportunities, and reinforcing its position as a key retail destination in the area,” Chopra said in the release.

For more information, visit rhinoinvestmentsgroup.com and shoppingpromenade.com.