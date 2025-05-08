Elwood new location for Hyundai construction equipment dealership

Representatives from HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America recently joined Hardings Inc. for the grand opening of its new location in Elwood, (Photo provided by HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America)

Representatives from HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America recently joined Hardings Inc. for the grand opening of its new location in Elwood.

Hardings Heavy Equipment Inc. is an authorized Hyundai, Mustang, GEHL, and Wacker and B-B Trailer dealership and serves the area of Lowell, Indiana, according to the Hardings Heavy Equipment Inc. website.

In a news release from HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America, Ed Harseim, north central district manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America, said, Hardings Inc. recently celebrated 20 years as a Hyundai dealer.

“Their new location in Elwood offers a full-sized shop, with Hyundai-trained technicians working in a well-appointed maintenance bay, as well as a well-stocked parts department, and a fleet of service vehicles,” Harseim said in the release.

The Elwood location also allows Hardings Inc. to offer Hyundai equipment to Chicago area customers and expands its sales and service area, according to the release.

In addition, this new Elwood location “offers the full line of Hyundai construction equipment, from compact excavators, compact loaders and crawler dozers to wheel loaders, excavators, articulated dump trucks, as well as specialty material handlers and hydraulic breakers,” according to the release.

Clarence Harding, president and owner, Hardings Inc. said in the release that Elwood is well-positioned to serve the “collar counties around Chicago,” due to its “easy access to I-55 and I-80 and fewer traffic headaches.”

“We have known since my family opened this business in 1916 that our main objective is to help lower our customers’ costs per hour,” Harding said in the release. “We work to achieve this by offering the best value in new equipment, rentals, parts and service. When that happens, we both win. That’s why Hyundai machines have been an excellent fit for us and our customers.

“Hyundai equipment is very reliable, and we know that, together, Hardings and Hyundai are doing everything we can to ensure we keep our customers in solid equipment, with top-caliber support.”