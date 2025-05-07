Joliet Township District 204 board tabs Kennedy for president as members installed

The Joliet Township High School District 204 Board of Education was sworn in on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Photo proviided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

The Joliet Township High School District 204 Board of Education held an reorganization meeting on Monday as the members took their oath and chose officers.

During the meeting, Board Member Michelle Stiff administered the oath of office to returning members who were elected in April – Matthew Kennedy, Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer, and Christine Lynn, reinstating them for another term.

The board voted to appoint Matthew Kennedy as president, Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer as vice president, and Michelle Stiff as secretary. Christine Lynn was appointed to serve as the District 204 representative to the Illinois Association of School Boards Governing Board.

Board members serve four-year terms on a staggered basis.