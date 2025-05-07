Joliet Slammers home opener is Friday: Here are some new giveaways this year

The Joliet Slammers baseball seasons opens at home Friday evening, May 9, 2025. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Slammers have announced nine fan giveaway dates for their upcoming season, which begins with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch Friday at home against the Schaumburg Boomers.

Gates at the downtown Joliet stadium will open at 5:35 p.m.

The following giveaways are up for grabs this season:

May 10: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 magnet schedule. Never miss a Slammers home game again!

May 11: Help the Slammers and Channahon Baseball plant 400 trees this Mother’s Day on Little Potted Trees night.

May 22: The first 600 fans through the gates will receive wooden train whistles from BNSF Railway.

June 17: The first 1,200 fans will receive an Italian flag to fly all game long to celebrate Italian culture.

June 26: Celebrate Ghostbusters Night with the Slammers. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Bill Murray bobblehead courtesy of D’Arcy Motors.

Aug. 2: The first 1,000 fans will receive an adjustable hat from the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute.

Aug. 13: Celebrate back-to-school season with a lunchbox giveaway. The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a Slammers lunchbox.

Aug. 28: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free set of limited edition baseball cards.

Aug. 30: The first 1,000 fans will receive a vibrant Dia de los Muertos-inspired JL Bird bobblehead.

To see a full 2025 schedule, get information on ticket prices and more, visit jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287.