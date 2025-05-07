May 08, 2025
Shaw Local
Joliet Slammers home opener is Friday: Here are some new giveaways this year

By Kevin Newberry
A fan wears a foam finger while cheering on the Joliet Slammers at the home opener against the Ottawa Titans. Friday, May 13, 2022, in Joliet.

The Joliet Slammers baseball seasons opens at home Friday evening, May 9, 2025. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Slammers have announced nine fan giveaway dates for their upcoming season, which begins with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch Friday at home against the Schaumburg Boomers.

Gates at the downtown Joliet stadium will open at 5:35 p.m.

The following giveaways are up for grabs this season:

May 10: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 magnet schedule. Never miss a Slammers home game again!

May 11: Help the Slammers and Channahon Baseball plant 400 trees this Mother’s Day on Little Potted Trees night.

May 22: The first 600 fans through the gates will receive wooden train whistles from BNSF Railway.

June 17: The first 1,200 fans will receive an Italian flag to fly all game long to celebrate Italian culture.

June 26: Celebrate Ghostbusters Night with the Slammers. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Bill Murray bobblehead courtesy of D’Arcy Motors.

Aug. 2: The first 1,000 fans will receive an adjustable hat from the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute.

Aug. 13: Celebrate back-to-school season with a lunchbox giveaway. The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a Slammers lunchbox.

Aug. 28: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free set of limited edition baseball cards.

Aug. 30: The first 1,000 fans will receive a vibrant Dia de los Muertos-inspired JL Bird bobblehead.

To see a full 2025 schedule, get information on ticket prices and more, visit jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287.

