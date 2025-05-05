Will County Pets of the Week: May 5, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Two-year-old Eddie came all the way from Texas when NAWS Humane Society of Illinois saved him from euthanasia. Eddie is sweet and gentle, loves everyone he meets, and does well with other dogs. He enjoys walks and spending time with people. He will make a perfect companion. To meet Eddie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Catzilla is a 1-year-old tuxedo that was found as a stray with his littermate. Catzilla is curious and friendly – he will immediately jump up to greet visitors to his kitty tower. He is playful, active and silly. He is a fun, young cat that will bring a lot of energy and love to his forever home. To meet Catzilla, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Queenie is a 5-year-old, 60-pound pit mix that was found as a stray and never reclaimed. She loves attention, pets, belly rubs and head rubs. She also loves car rides, walks and rope toys. Queenie has allergies and food sensitivities, so she is on Apoquel, receives Cytopoint injections and eats a special diet. Queenie needs a home without other pets. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Simba is a 9-month-old orange tabby that came to the Will County Humane Society in August with the rest of his litter. He and his brother Pumbaa were adopted together but sadly returned due to allergies in the home. They need a new forever home together. Simba is sweet and social, and loves people and attention. He follows people around and will even stand on them to get their attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.