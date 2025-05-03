Silver Cross Mokena health center expands services

On Monday, Silver Cross Health Center in Mokena expanded its services to include CT scanning, ultrasound and lab services, making access easier than ever, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

The Silver Cross Health Center in Mokena already offers urgent care.

The new services will benefit the public as well as doctors in the on-site Hedges Medical Group, which is affiliated with Silver Cross, Marci Vasiliades, administrative director of imaging services at Silver Cross, said in the release.

“Their patients now will be able to have lab work and imaging done in the same building as their doctors, instead of going to another site for these services,” Vasiliades said in the release.

Silver Cross Urgent Care in Mokena, located at 21205 Owens Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. The phone number is 815-300-2273.

For more information on services offered at Silver Cross Health Center in Mokena, visit silvercross.org.