Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox earns 21st consecutive A rating for patient safety

The Leapfrog Group has once again awarded Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox an “A” Hospital Safety Grade for patient safety.

This award was Silver Cross’ 21st consecutive “A” for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

This achievement places Silver Cross in an elite group of hospitals – only 31 in the U.S. and seven in Illinois – to earn consistent straight A’s twice a year for the past 10 years in a row, according to the release.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group, said in the release. “I extend my congratulations to Silver Cross Hospital, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

The Leapfrog Group, “an independent national nonprofit watchdog group focused on patient safety,” assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade “to general hospitals nationwide twice a year, in the fall and in the spring, according to the release.

These grades are based on more than “30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them,” according to the release.

The Leapfrog Group’s grading system is “peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public,” according to the release.

“At Silver Cross, we consider caring for patients a tremendous privilege. And with that privilege comes great responsibility, as well as the commitment of every member of our team to speak up for patient safety,” Michael Mutterer, president and chief executive officer of Silver Cross, said.

“Twenty-one consecutive A’s demonstrates we’re always focused on what matters most: delivering safe, exceptional care to every patient, every time. Congratulations to our entire Silver Cross Family on this extraordinary achievement,” he said.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade “is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, injuries and infections that can lead to harm or even death,” according to the release.

The Leapfrog Group also provides information on its website about safety at individual hospitals and outpatient surgical centers.

