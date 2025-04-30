Prime Healthcare Illinois to open Shorewood office

The village of Shorewood recently issued a new business license to Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group for a medical practice at 1144 W. Jefferson St. in Shorewood.
The office has not yet opened and is not yet fully staffed, according to the village of Shorewood.
Prime Healthcare took over Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet on March 1.
Other hospitals that Prime acquired from Ascension are Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines, Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin and Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago.
We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.