Prime Healthcare Illinois to open Shorewood office

Reference to previous ownership is covered up on Saint Joseph Medical Center sign facing Glenwood Avenue on Thursday. California-based Prime Healthcare takes ownership of the Joliet hospital on Saturday. Feb. 27, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The village of Shorewood recently issued a new business license to Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group for a medical practice at 1144 W. Jefferson St. in Shorewood.

The office has not yet opened and is not yet fully staffed, according to the village of Shorewood.

Prime Healthcare took over Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet on March 1.

Other hospitals that Prime acquired from Ascension are Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines, Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin and Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago.