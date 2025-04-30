Plainfield restaurant to host leadership event Thursday

As part of the 2019 Joliet Area Restaurant Week, HopScotch & Vine in Plainfield is offering a free dessert or appetizer with purchase of regular priced entree.

HopScotch and Vine in Plainfield will host its first of five “Lonely at the Top” events on Thursday.

Nick Giannasi, president and chief executive officer of Unbroken Family Counseling, will discuss “Lonely at the Top: The Science of Decision Making” at 6 p.m., HopScotch and Vine located at 24047 W Lockport St. in Plainfield.

The event is designed for all leaders, including “parents, business owners and managers who face high-stakes decisions on a regular basis,” according to a news release announcing the event.

The ”Lonely at the Top” events will provide “psychological insights into leadership and critical thinking, science-backed strategies to enhance decision-making, and practical tools for navigating uncertainty with confidence,” according to the release.

On Thursday, Giannasi, will provide a broad look at making decisions in leadership roles in different environments – personal, work, family and community.

Unbroken Family Counseling was established in 2015 and offers telehealth and in-person counseling at locations in Plainfield, North Plainfield, Geneva, Evanston and Downers Grove.

Tickets to the event are $27 and include food. A cash bar will be available.

For tickets and information, visit unbrokenfamilycounseling.com.