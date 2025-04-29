Joliet Township Animal Control to host Hogs & Dogs to support animal welfare

Joliet Township Animal Control is reducing its fees for dog and cat adoptions for its April “Spring Into Adoption Saturdays” initiative. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Joliet Township Animal Control will celebrate “fun, food and furry friends” at its Hogs & Dogs event May 17, according to a news release from the Joliet Township Animal Control.

The celebration will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at 2807 McDonough St. in Joliet and will bring together motorcycle enthusiasts, pet lovers, local vendors and the community in support of animal welfare.

“This event is a fantastic way for the community to come together, enjoy great food and entertainment, and support local animals in need,” Whitney McGill, director of Joliet Township Animal Control, said in the release. “Whether you’re a motorcycle enthusiast, an animal lover or just looking for a fun afternoon, Hogs & Dogs has something for everyone.”

Event features include the opportunity to meet “adoptable pets from Joliet Township Animal Control and learn about responsible pet ownership.”

Joliet Township Animal Control also will offer free microchips for the first 10 pets, and $10 microchips all day, according to the release.

Entertainment includes a motorcycle display by the Chicago Viclero Motorcycle Club and live demonstrations from the Mallard Point Veterinary Clinic, Ty Ty the Reptile Guy, and Furiends of Manhattan Pet Pantry, according to the release.

Merchandise vendors include Scents and Best in Show Pet Grooming, which will offer $5 nail trims, according to the release.

Food vendors include Hectic Tacos Taco Truck and Brook Bakes, with 10% of proceeds donated to Joliet Township Animal Control, according to the release.

Guests may support the shelter by donating $10 or a bag of dog food in exchange for two hot dogs and a drink, according to the release.

For more information, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333 or visit joliettownshipanimalcontrol.net.