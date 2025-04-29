Joliet Karges Realty stays committed to ‘personalized service’ as it marks 75 years

Karges Real Estate in Joliet is celebrating 75 years in 2025. Robert Karges (deceased), father of current owner Jim Karges (pictured) started the business in 1950, working out of his home the first couple of years. (Photo provided by Wayne McNair Photography)

As Karges Real Estate in Joliet celebrates 75 years, owner Jim Karges is proud the company still follows his father’s vision of personalized service.

Karges’ father Robert Karges (deceased) started the business in 1950, working out of his home the first couple of years, Karges said.

“It’s always been personalized service,” Karges said. “That was the motto my dad started back when he was in business. Treating people the way you want to be treated.”

Joining the family business

Karges recalled being 6 years old, shopping at the former Honiotes Brothers grocery store on Jefferson Street and then stopping into Karges Real Estate next door to visit his father.

“He’d be talking to clients on the phone, having clients in the office or working on putting new listings together,” Karges said. “And he’d just tell me, ‘You always have to do your best for people, be honest and work hard. It takes a lot of hours.’ Which it did – for many years.”

Karges said he was still in college when he earned his real estate license and began working for the company at the end of 1977, which now had 10 employees.

He already knew business had provided his family – his parents and siblings – with a “good life” and he always knew he wanted to work in real estate, Karges said.

“I really loved watching my dad in the business,” Karges said. “At that time, my oldest brother Bob was in it and my brother Ray was in it. I just wanted to move on along with them. It just made sense to flow with everybody else.”

Karges Real Estate moved to its present location at 208 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet in 1978 – and Karges gradually transitioned into more responsibility.

“I started running things while my dad was still around – probably no more than 10 years after I got my license,” Karges said. “So probably late 80s, I really started running things.”

“Running things” included managing day-to-day operations and advertising.

“And I got us involved in the multiple listings service,” Karges said. “That really helped grow the business.”

Karges Real Estate also expanded into commercial leasing and sales, although the business primarily handled residential sales, Karges said.

“And that holds true today,” Karges said. “Our primary goal is to work the residential market.”

Karges said the Karges Real Estate closed on St. Jude Catholic parish and school three months ago and that it has St. Ann’s Catholic Church building under contact. Karges Realty also leases commercial property” on Essington Road and Infantry Drive, he said.

A ‘great business’ with continued growth

For decades, Karges worked 75 to 80 hours a week until he “finally gave that up,” he said.

“I really love where I’m at right now,” Karges said. “I tell everyone I’m basically part time at 40 to 45 hours a week.”

And thanks to the internet, Karges said it’s possible “to do so much more with your time,” such as preparing contracts and getting them signed faster.

“Docusign has been a lifesaver,” Karges said.

But the one constant is the unpredictable hours.

“I’ve been out at appointments at 6 in the morning and I’ve been out at midnight,” Karges said.

Some people think real estate work is flexible because REALTORS set their own appointments but “that’s so far from the truth,” Karges said.

“You have to go when that buyer or seller wants you to go. If not, they will call someone else,” Karges said. “You are working from 6 in the morning – at times – to midnight, at times.”

Nevertheless, Karges said real estate is “a great business” and he’s proud of the company’s growth.

“We’re up 25% in sales volume since last year,” Karges said. “I think we’re going to continue to be very strong.”

Karges Real Estate in Joliet is celebrating 75 years in 2025. Robert Karges (deceased), father of current owner Jim Karges, started the business in 1950, working out of his home the first couple of years. (Photo provided by Wayne McNair Photography)

Personalized service

Personalized customer service is one reason people appreciate “hometown REALTORS” and prefer to work with independent companies they know rather than franchises, Karges said.

Some clients span generations, starting from the grandparents and then their children and now their grandchildren, Karges said.

“It’s a big decision, a big purchase, when buying a home,” Karges said. “So you have to have the trust between yourself as the broker and the buyer. On the seller’s end, they are trusting you to get the best deal possible. That doesn’t always mean the highest price, but the best transaction possible.”

That trust between company and client is especially valuable now that “buyers and sellers can get so much information off the internet – good or bad,” Karges said.

That’s why the 1950 motto still stands today.

“It’s a really simple process,” Karges said. “It’s following up with every client. Just being honest with everybody. And really giving it your all. Making sure the clients know you’re doing your best to help them out in every situation. If people know you’re doing the very, very best for them, it’s hard to lose business, really.”