Joliet West overcomes rocky start, peaking at the right time: The Herald-News girls soccer notebook

Joliet West's Miley Aguirre in action during the conference game against Plainfield South on Thursday, April. 24, 2025, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

There’s no doubt the beginning of the season was a tad rough for the Joliet West girls soccer team. The Tigers started 2-4, with the four losses by a combined 16-3 margin.

But the Tigers didn’t let that start shape their season. And now they appear to be peaking at the right time.

Since losing four of six to start the year, the Tigers have now won nine of their last 11, including four in a row. Even their two losses were competitive, falling to Plainfield Central 2-1 and Minooka 3-1.

Next up on the schedule is Shepard, Sandburg, Joliet Central, Oswego East and Bolingbrook. Those five teams are a combined 15-36-12 on the year with Oswego East’s 4-3-5 mark the best of the bunch. The Tigers could well be riding a nine-game win streak when they face Oswego in the regular season finale.

“The biggest thing for our girls is just competing for 80 minutes,” Tigers coach Alan Stewart said. “We’ve really been preaching that the past couple of games in particular. ...Kudos to our girls for really stepping up these past few games a lot.”

Joliet West’s recent success has come despite dealing with some adversity. The Tigers have had seven different starters miss games, yet that four-game win streak includes a 2-1 victory over Plainfield South.

Stewart said that was the program’s first ever win over the Cougars.

Freshman Emma Vugteveen has been a massive reason for the Tigers’ success. She has 19 goals and eight assists on the season, including both goals over Plainfield South. Sophomores Alicia Casillas (six goals, five assists) and Isabel Cordoba (five goals four assists) have also been key cogs.

Having contributors that are so young is also a good sign for the future. Joliet West currently sits at sixth in the Southwest Prairie Conference.

“We’ve won against some quality teams for sure,” Stewart said. “We’ve taken care of business when we needed to. ...At this point of the season we just have to keep piling up wins, keep playing hard and I’m just proud of the girls for being able to finish.”

The other Tigers

One of those early season losses for the Joliet West Tigers was to the Tigers of Plainfield North by a score of 5-0. There’s no shame in that, though. That’s par for the course for Plainfield North opponents this season.

Prior to losing 2-0 to Glenbard West on April 17, Plainfield North had won eight games in a row. The Tigers have now won two consecutive matches and their only other loss was a 1-0 match to St. Charles North in the second game of the season.

The Tigers (11-2) are outscoring opponents 35-8 on the season to boot.

It’s not surprising to see. Plainfield North reached the sectional final last season and was the only team to defeat Lockport in 2024. The season is still long from over, but the Tigers have the look of a team poised for another deep run.

History for the Griffins

Lincoln-Way East entered the season with three Division I commits on its roster and a lot of expectations. Th Griffins (9-2-1) have lived up to those expectations so far.

Included in those nine victories was an 8-0 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais on April 22. That victory was the 300th in program history.

Competing since the 2002 season, the Griffins have been led by just two coaches: Brian Papa (2002-2016) and Mike Murphy (2017-present). They’re currently living in the best of times, having made the state tournament for the first time just two years ago.

There’s a lot of soccer still to be played, but this year’s group will hope to give them their second trip to state.