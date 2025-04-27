Lockport Gallery Seven accepting submissions for juried photo show

Gallery Seven in Lockport is inviting all photographers of any age and experience to submit to its annual exhibition. (Photo provided by Donna Nevels)

Photographers of any age are invited to submit photos to the annual juried exhibition at Gallery Seven in Lockport.

“Open Lens XV” is open to “weekend photographers or professionals, youngsters or seniors,” and photography submissions may included “digital or film, color or black-and-white; all genres,” according to a news release from Gallery Seven.

Artificial intelligence-generated images will not be accepted, and all entries must be digitally submitted, according to the release.

Each photographer may submit up to five entries with a $35 nonrefundable entry fee, according to the release.

Artist partners of Gallery Seven will jury and judge “Open Lens XV,” according to the release.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Best in Show, first place, second place and three honorable mentions.

“Open Lens XV” will run from June 1 through July 7 at Gallery Seven, 200 W. 8th St. in Lockport.

For submission forms, visit galleryseven.net.