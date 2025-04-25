Joliet man charged with bank robbery said he needed money for vehicle repairs, prosecutors say

Benito Delgado, 35, of Joliet, is charged with the Monday, April 21, 2025 robbery of a BMO bank in downtown Joliet. (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

A man charged with robbing a bank in downtown Joliet claimed he needed the money to repair a vehicle and that the “universe owed him money,” prosecutors said.

Benito Delgado, 35, of Joliet, was in the Kendall County jail on an unrelated traffic case by the time detectives identified him as the suspect in Monday’s robbery at BMO bank, 78 N. Chicago St., Joliet, according to a court filing from prosecutors.

Delgado was taken from the jail to the Joliet Police Department for a police interview, prosecutors said. He was then confronted with the video evidence and robbery charge.

When Delgado was asked for an explanation, he said he needed the money to repair his vehicle and he said “something to the effect [that] the universe owed him money,” prosecutors said.

At 1:45 p.m. Monday, Delgado allegedly walked into the bank and handed a teller a note that read, “Hand over $30,000 dollars now!! All hundreds,” prosecutors said.

The teller grabbed $100 bills and counted out loud the figure $2,700, prosecutors said.

“She asked [Delgado] if that was good and [Delgado] said that was fine,” prosecutors said.

Delgado allegedly grabbed the money, walked out of bank, got into a vehicle and fled north on Scott Street, prosecutors said. The teller then notified a co-worker of the robbery and the co-worker activated the holdup alarm, prosecutors said.

Officers obtained video showing Delgado’s vehicle traveling back to his apartment on Bluff Street, prosecutors said.

Delgado is facing Will County charges of financial institution robbery, burglary and theft.

Delgado’s next court date is set for May 8.