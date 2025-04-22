Bolingbrook baseball falls to Yorkville: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball
Yorkville 6, Bolingbrook 0: The Raiders had just three hits while committing two errors.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Lincoln-Way East 5: Charlie Cosich (2 for 3, two RBIs, HR) and Evan Riff (2 for 3, two RBIs) led the Griffins in defeat.
Lemont 9, Bremen 0: Sean Crane (12 strikeouts) and Grady Garofalo (three RBIs) led the way for Lemont.
Herscher 11, Reed-Custer 1: Reed-Custer committed four errors while compiling just three hits.
Brother Rice 5, Joliet Catholic 4: Zach Pomatto (3 for 3) tied the game in the seventh with an RBI double to score Lucas Simulick. Brother Rice, though, walked it off, scoring on an error to get the victory.
Joliet West 16, Joliet Central 1 (5 inn.): Daniel Lukancic (2 for 3, three RBIs) and Nate Consalvo (3 for 4, two RBIs) led the way for Joliet West. The Steelmen led 1-0 after one before pulling away.
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Sandburg 5: Sandburg scored a pair of runs in the seventh and had the bases loaded before Liam Arsich ended the game with a strikeout. Conor McCabe (3 for 3, two RBIs) led the effort for LWC.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Homewood-Flossmoor 0 (5 inn.): Conor Essenburg struck out 11 while throwing a five inning no-hitter. Jackson Mansker homered for the Warriors.
Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Momence 7: Cole Hampson went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for GSW.
Minooka 1, Oswego East 0: Brayden Zilis struck out 13 while giving up just three hits and two walks. CJ Deckinga walked it off with a sacrifice fly to score Kooper Fisher.
Peotone 5, Streator 4: Ruben Velasco (grand slam) made up for three errors by the Blue Devils in the road ICE Conference triumph.
Plainfield Central 16, Plainfield East 4 (5 inn.): JT Augustyniak (2 for 2, two HRs, four RBIs), AJ Lopez (HR, two RBIs) and Michael Arroyo (2 for 4, three RBIs) led the way for Plainfield Central, while Ryan Perry struck out eight batters. Carlos David had two RBIs for Plainfield East.
Oswego 4, Plainfield North 2: Will Burke struck out eight for Plainfield North.
Romeoville 5, Plainfield South 1: Romeoville had 11 hits with Karlos Otero driving in a pair of runs. Plainfield South managed just four hits.
Dwight 8, Putnam County 0: Luke Gallet struck out 11, while three different players had three hits each for Dwight.
Seneca 10, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1: Cam Shriey (nine Ks, one hit allowed) and Jace Mitchell (2 for 4, HR) led the effort for Seneca.
Softball
Oswego East 13, Bolingbrook 3 (6 inn.): Anaiyah Gregory hit a home run for Bolingbrook.
Herscher 3, Reed-Custer 2: Three errors doomed the Comets as they surrendered all three runs in the sixth.
Plainfield Central 17, Joliet Central 1 (4 inn.): Ava Sommerfeld went 3 for 3, all home runs, with eight RBIs. Joliet Central had as many errors as it did hits (four).
Lemont 17, Bremen 5 (5 inn.): Emma Lagan (3 for 4, three RBIs) and Ava Zdenovec (3 for 4, three runs, two RBIs) led the effort for Lemont.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Lincoln-Way West 2: The Griffins remained undefeated on the year thanks to a 3-for-3 day for Maddie Henry with three RBIs and three runs and two home runs. Lincoln-Way West had just four hits as a team.
Marist 12, Joliet Catholic 2 (5 inn.): Addie Fanter and Callan Kinsella each drove in runs for JCA.
Minooka 8, Plainfield North 7: Mayson Carr’s sacrifice fly scored Jaelle Hamilton to give Minooka the game-winning run in the top of the seventh. The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom, but couldn’t extend or walk-off the game. Gracie Anderson (2 for 3, three RBIs, two home runs) led Minooka, while Kaleigh Milet (2 for 4, two RBIs, HR) led Plainfield North.
Streator 1, Peotone 0: Streator walked it off in the seventh to spoil a 14-strikeout day from Sophie Klawitter of Peotone.
Dwight 8, Putnam County 3: Madi Ely struck out 11, while Averi Jury and Dori Wilson each hit homers for Dwight. Jury also went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, with Wilson driving in three runs as well.
Morris 13, Rochelle 3 (6 inn.): Mylie Hughes (three-run homer) and Halie Olson (3 for 3, three runs) led the way for Morris.
Romeoville 4, Joliet West 3: Rylee Teel’s RBI single to score Delany Giacomo in the seventh ended up being the game-winner for Romeoville. Lilian Roberts (eight Ks, HR) and Kaisa Brandt (2 for 4, two-run HR) led the effort. Alaina Grohar had two RBIs for Joliet West.
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Sandburg 3: Bella Dimitrijevic (16 strikeouts, 2 for 3, HR, three RBIs) and Ellie McLaughlin (3 for 4) led the way for the Knights.
Seneca 16, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (4 inn.): Tessa Krull tossed a four inning no-hitter and struck out nine for Seneca, while Audry McNabb went 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
Coal City 7, Wilmington 5: Khloe Picard, Darcy Ness and Juliana Covington all hit home runs for Coal City. Molly Southall hit a three-run homer for Wilmington.
Boys track and field
Joliet Central falls to Yorkville: The Steelmen scored 25 points as a team to 94 for Yorkville. J’Varis Brocks (300-meter hurdle) and Anthony Miranda (100) were event winners for Joliet Central.
Girls track and field
Plainfield North beats Plainfield Central: The Tigers had 94 points; the Wildcats had 25. Aven Thomas won both the 100 and 200 for Plainfield North. Bridget Kemp (800), Anastasio Bruchko (high jump), the 4x400 team, and the 4x100 team were event winners for Plainfield Central.
Girls soccer
Sycamore 2, Morris 0: Morris was unable to get the conference victory.
Lincoln-Way West 4, Stagg 1: Natalie Borchert, Kiersten White, Katelyn Mrozowski and Reagan White all had goals for West. Ella McVicker, Emily Tigchelaar and White had assists.
Boys volleyball
Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Joliet Central 1: The Steelmen nearly handed HF its second loss of the year, but ultimately fell 25-19, 20-25, 25-16.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Stagg 1: The Griffins won a thriller 25-20, 23-25, 25-22.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West 11, Amos Alonzo Stagg 4: The Warriors won four out of five doubles matches and seven out of 10 singles matches.