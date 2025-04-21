Will County Pets of the Week: April 21, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Arlo is a 1-year-old Lab/terrier mix that came to NAWS as a young puppy in 2024 and was soon adopted. Recently, his family moved and returned him. He is heartbroken but staff and volunteers are giving him lots of love to help cheer him up. Arlo is outgoing, playful and loving. He does well with other dogs and children. He has not lived with cats but does not seem to mind them. Arlo needs a forever home with a big yard for running and playing. He will make the perfect family dog. To meet Arlo, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

One-year-old Panda was rescued from a southern Illinois shelter to prevent euthanasia. She’s a bit reserved in her new surroundings, but she has a sweet personality and likes gentle pets and attention. Panda will blossom in a home where she can feel safe and loved. To meet Panda, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marlo is a sweet 75-pound, 3-year-old pit bull/Saint Bernard mix. She is a very goofy, loving and active and needs a strong person to love as she is still learning her manners. Her favorite toy is a Kong “jumbler” ball; she would run around with one for hours. Marlo needs a home without other pets where she can get her energy out. Due to her size and strength, she’d do best with teens. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society.)

Pebbles is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair that needs a cozy and chill home to call her own. She’s a bit timid at first but loves cheek rubs and pets, She is very nervous about being picked up or held. Pebbles is laid-back at the shelter, mostly enjoying comfy beds and watching people and the other cats. So far she prefers to keep to herself around the other cats, but doesn’t appear to mind independent, friendly cat roommates. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Blossom is playful, affectionate, and loves belly rubs, treats, and cozy snuggles. She’s as brave as she is sweet – unfazed by vacuums or adult visitors – and would thrive alongside another cat or dog. Whether she’s chasing spring toys or curling up on the couch, Blossom is ready to bring joy and warmth to her forever home. To meet Blossom, visit forgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Sam is a playful, curious, and energetic kitten who loves exploring and cuddling. He’s a fan of his hedgehog toy, enjoys snuggling with his humans and is always up for some fun mischief. Sam thrives in the company of other cats and would love a forever home with one of his brothers. He’s ready for a lot of affection and a bit of playful adventure. To meet Sam, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.