North Raynor Avenue in Joliet to close Tuesday

A portion of North Raynor Avenue in Joliet will be closed on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Shaw media file photo)

The city of Joliet will be closing a portion of North Raynor Avenue on Tuesday for water main work.

Raynor will be closed from Mason Avenue to Black Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be a posted detour for this road closure, according to a release from the city.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.

Information about the project can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Any questions should be directed to the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.