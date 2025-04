Joliet Township will host a ribbon cutting on Monday for its renovated Forest Park Community Center Food Pantry. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Government)

The Joliet Township government will host a ribbon-cutting Monday for its renovated Forest Park Community Center Food Pantry.

The ribbon-cutting for the food pantry will take place at 10 a.m. at Forest Park Community Center, 1017 Woodruff Road, Joliet.

Joliet Township purchased the Forest Park Community Center and its surrounding properties in 2024.

To RSVP and for more information, email Ana Campa Castillo at acampa@joliettownship.net.