Joliet’s new salon and spa opens on Chicago Street

Akima Beauty salon and spa is now open in downtown Joliet at the Crystal Square building, which is seen on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Akima Beauty salon and spa is now open in downtown Joliet, according to a Facebook post by the Joliet City Center Partnership.

“Akima Beauty offers you the latest trending luxury collections for a affordable price,” according to the Akima Beauty Facebook page.

Akima Beauty is located at 81 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

To make an appointment or for information, call 708-320-9049 or visit akimabeauty.com.