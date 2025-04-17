Joliet’s new salon and spa opens on Chicago Street

Akima Beauty salon and spa is now open in downtown Joliet, according to a Facebook post by the Joliet City Center Partnership.
“Akima Beauty offers you the latest trending luxury collections for a affordable price,” according to the Akima Beauty Facebook page.
Akima Beauty is located at 81 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.
To make an appointment or for information, call 708-320-9049 or visit akimabeauty.com.
