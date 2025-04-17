Joliet church to host free pancake breakfast Saturday

Hope United Methodist Church will host its first quarterly free pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 19. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Hope United Methodist Church in Joliet will host its first free quarterly pancake breakfast April 19.

The breakfast will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the church, 2506 Caton Farm Road in Joliet.

The church’s men’s club hosts the breakfast, and its president, Larry Wilkinson, wants the community to come out and experience the event’s delicious food and “good atmosphere.”

“You can have as many helpings as you want, and sit there the whole time if you want,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said because the breakfast is free, the church doesn’t profit financially from it. But the breakfast does help people who can’t afford a meal away from home.

“They can go out and get a good breakfast for their children,” Wilkinson said. “I just wish you could see these kids come in with their parents. They want two, three, four helpings sometimes. And we give them whatever they want.”

Does this free, all-you-can eat event ever run out of food? Sometimes, Wilkinson said. But that’s not a big deal.

“We just run out and buy some more and bring it back in the kitchen and fix it up,” Wilkinson said. “It’s not that far to the grocery store. So, if we run out of milk or sausage, it doesn’t take that long.”

Wilkinson stressed that anyone of any income level is welcome to come out and enjoy the free pancake breakfast. A free-will donation basket is available for attendees desiring to leave a gift, but that’s not required, Wilkinson said.

“We’re just trying to help the community,” Wilkinson said.

He said people don’t need to belong to Hope United Methodist Church to attend the breakfast. But if anyone is interested in the church, too, they are welcome to return, he said.

“The door is always open,” Wilkinson said.

For more information, call 815-436-2209 or visit facebook.com/HopeUMCJoliet.