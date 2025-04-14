Fire destroys building at Joliet’s Rovanco pipe manufacturer

The wreckage from of a fire that destroyed a building at the site for Rovanco Piping Systems, 20535 SE Frontage Road, Joliet on Monday, April 14, 2025 (Felix Sarver)

A major fire broke out at Rovanco Piping Systems along I-55 near Joliet early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. Monday to site for the company, which manufactures piping systems, at 20535 SE Frontage Road, near Joliet and Shorewood in Troy Township.

Troy Fire Protection District and several other fire departments from throughout Will County responded to the fire.

One Joliet firefighter, Capt. Stephen Rutten out of Station 7 in Joliet, was treated at the scene for injuries suffered during the efforts to control the fire, according to the Troy Fire Protection District.

No civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Troy Fire Investigators, along with the MABAS 15 Fire Investigation team and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the fire. It remains undetermined at this time, according to the Troy Fire Protection District.

Rovanco in 2024 began expanding its operations with a new plant along a stretch of Interstate 55 south of the Route 59 interchange.

The company was building an additional production facility in a joint venture with Brugg Pipesystems, a Swiss company that also has worldwide reach with a unique flexible pipe product named Rhinoflex.

The production plant at the Rovanco site was to be Brugg’s first production facility in the U.S.

The building for Rovanco Piping Systems, at 20535 SE Frontage Road, Joliet as seen on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

Rovanco engineers and manufactures pre-insulated piping systems that can be found on all seven continents. One of its primary uses is for district heating, systems that use insulated pipe to distribute heat generated from a central location to residences, businesses and industry.

The company was founded in 1969 by brothers Larry and Richard Stonitsch. Their sons, Chad Godeaux and Todd Stonitsch, now own the company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.