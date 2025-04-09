Joliet Slammers providing uniforms, financial help to local Belmont Little League

Joliet Slammers player David Harrison signs a ball for fans before the team's home opener last year. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

The Joliet Slammers have announced a partnership with the Belmont Little League that could “pave the way” for more collaborations between the minor league team and local youth baseball.

The Slammers will provide financial support and resources including uniforms to the Joliet youth baseball group.

The minor league baseball team in a news release called the partnership with Belmont “the first-ever collaboration of its kind between the Slammers and a local youth baseball organization.”

Belmont Little League players are seen in this file photo. (Photo provided)

The team described the partnership as an example of the Slammers “ongoing commitment to growing the game of baseball in the Joliet community” and said it “paves the way for additional opportunities with other local leagues.”

Slammers Executive Vice President Night Train Veeck said former Major League Baseball standout Jesse Barfield got his start playing at Belmont Little League.

“Supporting the next generation of players in our community is a really fun, full-circle moment for our organization that represents the next direction for the Slammers in the Joliet community,” Veeck said.

The Belmont Little League was established in 1951.

The partnership between the Slammers and Belmont will include a Major League Baseball Play Ball Initiative at The Fields of Belmont Athletic Club Park on June 14.

Slammers representatives will lead fundamental skills stations to help young players at the event.