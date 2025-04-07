Herald-News softball notebook: WJOL Softball Tournament highlights quality of area competition

For the sixth consecutive season, eight softball teams from the Herald-News coverage area took part in the WJOL Tournament last week.

Teams from Coal City, Joliet Catholic, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka and Providence all took part in the tournament, which began in 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID.

Lincoln-Way Central came away as the champion after defeating Providence 10-6 in the title game. It was the second tourney title for the Knights, who joined Lockport (2019 and 2022) as two-time champions.

Lisabella Dimitrijevic of Lincoln-Way Central won the tournament MVP award after firing a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts over Lincoln-Way West in the semifinals and then recording three RBIs and throwing 2⅔ shutout innings to secure the title game victory.

The Knights advanced to the Class 4A supersectional last season and, despite losing a wealth of talent and experience from that team, they feel they can make another deep postseason run.

“We lost a lot from last year, but the girls that are new have fit in very well,” Dimitrijevic said. “They have been stepping up when we need them.

“Lucy Cameron [Dimitrijevic’s catcher the previous two seasons] graduated, but Jaimee Bolduc has done a real good job of picking up my pitches and when I like to throw them. It hasn’t been a big change at all.”

The outcome of the tournament showcased how tightly competitive the area softball scene is. Last season, Minooka and Joliet West played for the title. This year, they rematched, but it was in the seventh-place game. Providence, meanwhile, had its best tournament finish ever and the Celtics were able to get past a long-time nemesis.

“This is the first time we haven’t played Lockport in the first round and lost to them,” Providence coach Jim Holba said. “Then we played the in the second round and got a real nice win against them.

“We are a very young team, and finishing second in this tournament will give the girls the confidence that they can go out and compete with anybody.”

Softball game between Joliet West at Joliet Catholic Joliet Catholic's Addison Rizzatto (8) takes off to first while knocking in a run during softball game between Joliet West at Joliet Catholic on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

EARNING HONORS

Dimitrijevic was named WJOL Tournament MVP and was named All-Tournament for the third time. Also becoming a three-time All-Tournament selection was Lockport’s Kelcie McGraw. They joined Minooka’s Anna McClimon (2021, 2022 and 2023) as the only three-time All-Tournament selections in the event’s history.

Also being named All-Tournament were Lincoln-Way Central’s Mia Degliomini, Carly Carales and Jaimee Bolduc, Providence Catholic’s Macie Robbins, Bella Olszta and Angeline Cole, Lockport’s McGraw, Lincoln-Way West’s Reese Forsythe, Jessica Noga and Reese Rourke, Joliet Catholic Academy’s Addy Rizzatto, Coal City’s Kaycee Graf, Minooka’s Gracie Anderson and Joliet West’s Caitlin Jadron. Anderson, Cole, Dimitrijevic and Rizzatto were repeat selections from last year’s tourney.

AMONG THE ELITE

The most recent Illinois Coaches Association softball poll was released Sunday, and it is littered with area teams.

In Class 4A, half of the top 10 is from the Herald-News area. Lincoln-Way Central is ranked fourth, Lincoln-Way East fifth, Lincoln-Way West sixth, Lockport ninth and Minooka 10th.

In Class 3A, Lemont is ranked 18th and Providence is 20th, while in Class 2A, Seneca is ranked third, Wilmington is 12th and JCA is 17th.

Wilmington’s Molly Southall is hitting .762 with four homers and 22 RBIs through eight games. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

HOT STARTS

Lincoln-Way East has gotten off to a 7-0 record to begin the season, while Lincoln-Way Central is 6-0 and Lincoln-Way West is 8-1, giving the Lincoln-Way district an impressive 21-1 record in the early going. Seneca is also undefeated at 6-0, while Wilmington is 7-1 and Morris is 6-1.

Individually, it’s hard to be off to a hotter start than Wilmington’s Molly Southall. The North Carolina State commit, who is just a junior, is currently hitting .762 with four home runs and 22 RBIs in eight games. She is not the only player to worry about in the Wildcats’ lineup, though, as teammate Nina Egizio is hitting .727 and Taylor Stefancic checks in with a .640 batting average.

Meanwhile, Minooka’s Addisonn Crumly has hit six home runs through nine games, while Bolingbrook’s Karina Choi and Lemont’s Natalie Pacyga are each hitting .684.