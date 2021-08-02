LocalLit book preview: ‘Traveling the New, Historic Route 66 of Illinois’

Twlo books on Route 66 were recently sent to me, so I will review them both in the LocalLit newsletter, one week at a time.

The first “Traveling the New, Historic Route 66 of Illinois” by Will County resident John Weiss was originally written in 1997 and now in its ninth edition. Weiss said in an email that it is the only Route 66 guidebook that is dedicated excusively to Illinois.

In an email, Weiss gave this description of his book: “The book is broken down into 13 easy to read day tripping sections so folks can get off of I-55 at certain points and travel the historic road in bits and pieces instead of having to plan a major trip.

“People travel from around the world to experience the famous Mother Road. Unfortunately not enough locals have realized what awaits them just outside their door. More then ever families want to safely get out and enjoy themselves. This book virtually guarantees memories that will last a lifetime.”

Weiss said his book is available to buy at the Joliet Historical Museum.

For information about Route 66, go to thefirsthundredmiles.com.

To subscribe to the free LocalLit newsletter and read the review on Tuesday, go to shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/newsletter/#//.

Know more about LocalLit

Each week LocalLit will deliver an original short and family-friendly story (or a book review) by a local author to the newsletter’s subscribers.

Local writers: Do you have a book you’d like me to review? A short story you’d like to share with LocalLit subscribers?

Please contact me at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.

Authors with a connection to our readership area may submit. Submission does not guarantee acceptance.