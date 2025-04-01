March 31, 2025
Lincoln-Way East baseball picks up a road win: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Plainfield North falls on the road and more

By Hart Pisani

Baseball

Lincoln-Way East 8, Troy 6: Tyler Osmanski struck out four in four innings while allowing only two hits and one earned run for Lincoln-Way East.

Collins Hill (Ga.) 5, Plainfield North 4: Brendan Henderson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Plainfield North.

Coal City 14, Lisle 10: Ethan Olson had four RBIs for Coal City.

Joliet Catholic 13, Oswego 8: Matt Simmons and Ryan Yurisich each had three RBIs for JCA.

Plainfield South 11, Neuqua Valley 1: Jayden Perez had three RBIs for the Cougars, who won in five innings.

Manteno 12, Peotone 2: Ruben Velasco went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Wilmington 1, Reed-Custer 0: Brady Tyree only gave up two hits with no earned runs and struck out five for Reed-Custer, but Lucas Rink struck out eight while only allowing one hit for Wilmington.

West Aurora 2-7, Romeoville 1-6: The Spartans dropped back-to-back close games. Johnny Lee struck out eight in the 2-1 loss.

York 5, Lincoln-Way Central 3: Shawn Mowry’s RBI triple led Lincoln-Way Central.

Lemont 6, Dunedin 0: Brett Tucker went 2 for 4 with an RBI while Cannon Madej struck out six and only allowed four hits for Lemont.

Lincoln-Way West 11, Cavalry Christian 6: Conor Essenburg had four RBIs for Lincoln-Way West.

Softball

Manteno 1, Peotone 0: Sophie Klawitter threw a no-hitter for Peotone with 11 strikeouts as the only run was unearned. Abigail Christenberry had the only two hits for Peotone.

Edwardsville 9, Plainfield North 3: Abbey Mayes went 3 for 4 with a run for Plainfield North.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Plainfield South 0: Regina Glover and Hailie Boardman combined to allow two hits for Plainfield South and the one run was unearned.

Wilmington 12, Reed-Custer 0: The Wolves ended it in five thanks to a three-run home run by Molly Southall and a two-run homer by Nina Egizio.

Shepard 7, Joliet West 5: Joliet West led 5-2 entering the seventh, only to suffer their fifth straight loss to open the year.

Girls soccer

Joliet Catholic 5, Peotone 3: Joliet Catholic is now 2-3 on the season.

Boys volleyball

Marist 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: The Warriors lost 25-14, 25-13. Andrew Flores had 22 digs for LWW.

