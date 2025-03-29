Plainfield resident injured in accidental fire that damaged garage

A resident is in stable condition after suffering injuries from smoke inhalation and burns in an accidental fire that damaged a garage on South Poppy Lane in Plainfield.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 6 a.m. on Saturday in the 15200 block of South Poppy Lane in Plainfield, according to a statement from Plainfield Fire Chief Vito Bonomo.

Fire crews discovered a small fire in an enclosed sitting room at the rear of the garage of a two-story, single-family home, Bonomo said.

Paramedics treated a resident in the backyard who suffered smoke inhalation and burns, Bonomo said. The resident was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora in stable condition, he said.

The residence was deemed habitable but sustained an estimated $15,000 in damages, Bonomo said.