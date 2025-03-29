March 29, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Plainfield resident injured in accidental fire that damaged garage

By Felix Sarver
The Plainfield Fire Protection District has announced the arrival of its new ladder truck. The 2022 Pierce Tower Ladder was put into service Friday, July 29, 2022 at Fire Station 1.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District truck. (Provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

A resident is in stable condition after suffering injuries from smoke inhalation and burns in an accidental fire that damaged a garage on South Poppy Lane in Plainfield.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 6 a.m. on Saturday in the 15200 block of South Poppy Lane in Plainfield, according to a statement from Plainfield Fire Chief Vito Bonomo.

Fire crews discovered a small fire in an enclosed sitting room at the rear of the garage of a two-story, single-family home, Bonomo said.

Paramedics treated a resident in the backyard who suffered smoke inhalation and burns, Bonomo said. The resident was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora in stable condition, he said.

The residence was deemed habitable but sustained an estimated $15,000 in damages, Bonomo said.

Have a Question about this article?