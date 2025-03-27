Will County Board member hit bicyclist in traffic accident

Will County Board Member Jacqueline Traynere, D-Bolingbrook, listens during a Will County Board Capital Improvements Committee meeting on June 7, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

Will County Board Member Jacqueline Traynere, D-Bolingbrook, was cited after a traffic accident in which a bicyclist was struck but not injured earlier this month.

Bolingbrook police issued a statement this week saying Traynere was cited for failure to yield in a crosswalk.

Traynere hit a bicycle being ridden by a juvenile as she was starting to make a left turn from a stop, according to a police statement issued Wednesday.

The accident happened on March 11, and the police statement was issued after media inquiries into the matter.

“It’s a minor traffic accident,” Traynere said Thursday. “The boy was not injured. The only thing that was injured was the hood of my car by his handlebar. He refused medical treatment.”

Police said they first learned of the incident at about 8:15 a.m. on March 11 after getting a call from a witness who told them that a woman struck a juvenile riding a bicycle through the intersection.

“The caller advised that the woman exited her vehicle to check on the juvenile before leaving the scene,” police said in their statement of the incident.

Police said Traynere came to the police station at 8:22 a.m. to report the accident.

“Ms. Traynere reported that she was initiating a lefthand turn from a stopped position on southbound Lindsey Ln. when she observed the juvenile fall from his bicycle.” police said. “Ms. Traynere stated that she checked on the juvenile to ensure his wellbeing.

“The investigation into the accident revealed that Ms. Traynere’s vehicle struck the juvenile’s bicycle, causing the juvenile to fall to the ground,” police said. “There were no reported injuries to either party.”