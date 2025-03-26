Will County holding electronics, household hazardous waste collection Saturday

Volunteers unload a truck at the 2024 Will County Recyclepalooza event in Joliet. (Photo Provided by the Will County Executive Office)

Will County — Will County is starting its annual series of recycling events on March 29 with its “Recyclepalooza” event in Joliet.

The event offers free recycling collection for electronics, household hazardous waste, metal, wood, clothing, books, toys and more, according to the announcement from the office of Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.

The event is hosted by the Will County Resource Recovery and Energy Division and is open to people living in communities that are fully or partially in Will County.

Residents will need to schedule an appointment for the drive-up event between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The announcement notes that the appointment-only format has been implemented to “regulate traffic and reduce wait times.”

Appointments can be made at willcountrygreen.com. Details of the exact address and how to pack vehicles for maximum unloading efficiency will be sent by email upon successful booking of an appointment.

Volunteer opportunities for the event are also available at the same website.

While all types of household waste are accepted at the event, there is a limit of two TVs and 15 gallons of paint per vehicle, according to the release.