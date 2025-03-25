March 25, 2025
New I-80 lane changes, ramp closures in Joliet, New Lenox this week

By Michael Urbanec
A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet.

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Lane changes and ramp closures along Interstate 80 on Joliet and New Lenox began on Monday as construction workers prepare for improvements to the roads.

Long-term ramp closures include the southbound Interstates 55 to eastbound I-80 ramp, which is expected to reopen in fall 2026 and the northbound I-55 to westbound I-80 ramp, which is expected to reopen this fall, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting Tuesday, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from River Road east of I-55. Two lanes will be open to traffic by 5 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic will shift to the right and both shoulders will be closed, according to IDOT.

Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Houbolt Road to River Road, and two lanes will be reopened by 6 a.m. Friday. Traffic will shift to the right and both shoulders will be closed, according to IDOT.

The lane closures, according to the Monday news release, are to install a new traffic pattern and work zone on I-80. Drivers should expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays.

