Plainfield garage damaged in Monday fire

The Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 11700 block of Millenium Parkway in Plainfield on Monday.

Fire crews responded at 12:14 p.m. and saw flames coming from the roof of the garage of a two-story residence upon arrival, according to a news release from the fire protection district.

Firefighters determined that the fire was contained to the solar panels installed atop the garage and had not extended into the home, according to the release.

No injuries were reported at the scene, and the homeowners were able to evacuate safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but damage to the home is estimated at about $30,000, according to the release.

The Plainfield Building Department responded to assess the structure and deemed the home habitable, according to the release.

The solar panel manufacturer and a board-up company were contacted, and protective tarps were installed over all solar panels “to mitigate any further electrical hazards until replacements could be made,” according to the release.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District encourages homeowners with solar panels to conduct regular maintenance and inspections, according to the release.