Joliet Junior College music teacher to be honored with new scholarship program

Jerry Lewis, who retired as chairman of Fine Arts at Joliet Junior College in 2003, left an indelible mark on Joliet's music legacy and inspired many of his students to pursue careers in music. A newly established scholarship will help support young musicians in Illinois and continue Lewis' legacy. (Photo provided by Chris Lewis)

A newly established scholarship will help support young musicians in Illinois and continue the legacy of the longtime Joliet Junior College chairman of fine arts.

The Jerry E. Lewis Memorial Scholarship “will provide financial assistance to high school seniors in Illinois who plan to major in music at the college level," according to a news release from Legacy Fine Arts Inc. NFP.

The goal is to raise $15,000 to fund three $1,000 scholarships in 2025 and “build a reserve to help sustain future scholarships,” according to the scholarship donation page.

The scholarship is launched and managed by Legacy Fine Arts Inc. NFP – a Joliet-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting the arts and music education – with help from Lewis’ son Chris and Chicago jazz musician Shawn Maxwell.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in music from Indiana University, Jerry E. Lewis served as band director at Bloomington Central Junior High School while working on his master’s degree in trumpet at IU.

Lewis came to Joliet Junior College in 1971 and retired in 2003. He founded the Joliet Junior College Community Band and JJC Jazz Band, and helped begin the former Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Jazz Band in Joliet.

He also led efforts to achieve accreditation through the National Association of Schools and Music, and he shared his passion for music across the U.S., according to the release.

Maxwell; Mike Fiske, musical director of the Joliet American Legion Band and former director of bands at Joliet Central High School; and Charles Morgan, a music professor and director of bands at JJC, all previously said Lewis was the reason they pursued a career in music.

All donations to the Jerry E. Lewis Memorial Scholarship are tax-deductible, and “funds will go directly toward supporting deserving students as they pursue their college music education,” according to the release.

To donate and for more information, visit givebutter.com/jerrymusic.