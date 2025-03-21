5 storylines to follow in baseball this season in the Herald-News area

Baseball season is officially here, and there’s no shortage of interesting stories to keep an eye on. Here are five storylines to watch this spring in the Herald-News coverage area.

Can Providence Catholic repeat?

Providence Catholic head coach Mark Smith hugs starting pitcher Cooper Eggert after their Class 4A state semifinal win over Edwardsville. (Mark Busch)

The Celtics are the defending Class 4A state champions, and what’s scary for everyone else is that they could be just as good this year. Heck, maybe even better.

While the loss of Jackson Smith [now at Bradley] will be tough, the majority of the roster is back. That includes Nate O’Donnell [Minnesota commit] and Enzo Infelise [Cincinnati commit]. O’Donnell had a case for our Player of the Year honor last season, and the whole team should only be better. It’s a long path to the 4A state title, but Providence may have what it takes to make it.

Pro chances?

Minooka’s CJ Deckinga delivers a pitch against Plainfield North. (Gary Middendorf)

Last year, Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Bell was selected in the later stages of the second round of the MLB Draft before opting to head to the University of Kentucky. While no one in the area projects to go as high as Bell, there are a few names getting interest from pro scouts.

Lincoln-Way East’s Jake Bauer has been getting some buzz, as has CJ Deckinga of Minooka and Morris' Jack Wheeler, according to their coaches. Prep Baseball America mentioned Bauer, Lincoln-Way West’s Conor Essenburg and Infelise as prospects to keep an eye on, too.

MVP once again?

Lincoln-Way West’s Conor Essenburg connects for a two run single against Lincoln-Way Central. (Gary Middendorf)

Speaking of Essenburg, all eyes will be on him this season, and not just because of his draft stock. The Kansas State commit is the reigning Herald-News Player of the Year after going 10-2 with 101 strike outs and a 1.48 ERA in 52 innings. He hit .388 with 12 doubles, four homers and 29 RBIs.

He was enthusiastic about heading to Manhattan in the summer, but with another season like 2024, he may be hearing his name called during the MLB Draft. Either way, it should be an exciting season for the Warriors star.

Over the edge?

Lemont's Shea Glotzbach delivers a pitch during their Class 3A state semifinal game against Highland at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Mark Busch)

Lemont came up just short of a 3A state championship victory last season, but they’re in good position to make it back there once again.

With Shea Glotzbach (7-2, 51 Ks), Cannon Medaj (7-3, 2.05 ERA) and Donovan Moleski (5-0, 2.08 ERA) back on the mound, the team is in good shape pitching-wise. The lineup is even deadlier, especially with the return of Notre Dame commit Jacob Parr (.407 average, .646 slugging, 35 RBIs). Max Michalak (.394 BA, .560 SLG, 27 RBIs) and Noah Tomaras (.359 BA, 11 doubles, 29 RBIs) also are back, giving Lemont the firepower necessary to make another run and potentially bring home some state hardware.

Third to first?

Morris' Griffin Zweeres tags out Crystal Lake Central's Connor Gibour trying to score during their Class 3A state semifinal game. (Mark Busch)

A potential challenge for Lemont will be the presence of the Class 3A third-place finisher, Morris, led by Wheeler and catcher Griffin Zweeres. Both are four-year varsity players, while Brett Bounds and Ximi Baftiri were all-conference players in 2024.

Morris should be excellent again, while the 2A third-place finishers are looking to get back to the title game as well. Wilmington is two years removed from winning it all and went 28-2 last year. Lucas Rink (96 Ks, 0.83 ERA, BA .400, 25 RBIs) and Kyle Farrell (97 Ks, 1.08 ERA) were all-state players in 2024, while Ryan Kettman (33 Ks, 1.91 ERA, BA .360, 22 steals) and Zach Ohlund (BA .402, nine HR, 46 RBIs) were Herald-News All-Area players.

It all adds up to a pair of teams that should be fun to follow.