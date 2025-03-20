Will County OKs Plainfield-Bolingbrook quarry expansion

A Welsch Redi-Mix plant is located across 135th Street from AZ Rock Quarry in Plainfield, as shown here on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Bob Okon)

The Will County Board on Thursday approved expansion of a quarry that faced opposition from the villages of Plainfield and Bolingbrook along with dozens of residents who showed up at the meeting to try to stop it.

The board voted 12-10 for the quarry proposal, which had been changed before the meeting to eliminate some aspects of the project previously planned.

The approval allows A-Z Hard Rock to expand its quarry located at Essington Road and 127th Street in Wheatland Township.

The location is bordered by Plainfield and Bolingbrook as well several subdivisions.

The expansion also brings the quarry closer to Liberty Elementary School in Plainfield Community School District 202.

District 202 Superintendent Glenn Wood joined residents in speaking against the plan.

“Are you voting for the economic benefit of a few or the health and safety of hundreds of children and thousands of residents,” Wood said to the board.

County Board Member Frankie Pretzel, R-New Lenox, told residents at the meeting that he believed changes in the quarry plan, including the elimination of underground mining and an asphalt plant, met many of the concerns previously raised by neighbors.

“This by definition is a compromise whether you like it or not,” Pretzel said.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.