Significant damage but no injuries reported in Crest Hill house fire

Firefighters from the Lockport Township Fire Protection District inspect damage to a Crest Hill home after extinguishing a fire on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Photo Provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Crest Hill — At about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the 16300 Block of Rookery Drive in Crest Hill.

According to a Facebook post from the fire district, fire companies arrived on the scene to find an active fire in a two-story single-family home, after the residents called 911.

Lockport Township firefighters outside the Crest Hill home where a fire broke out in the morning of Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Photo Provided by the Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

The residents reportedly contacted emergency services after returning home in the morning and finding the house full of smoke.

Crews on the scene were able to get the fire under control quickly, according to the fire district, but the fire caused “significant damage” to the home.

The Crest Hill Building Department responded to the scene and declared the home uninhabitable at this time, resulting in utilities to the building being shut off, according to the fire district.

No injuries were caused by the fire, but the Red Cross was also called to the scene to assist the residents, according to the fire district.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire, but the blaze is believed to have started on the second floor. Lockport Fire Investigators are investigating the cause, according to the fire district.

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District thanked fire crews from Lemont, Homer, East Joliet, Bolingbrook, and Romeoville who assisted in covering the rest of the district.