Will County property transfers: Nov. 11, 2024, to Feb. 2, 2025

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Nicholas and Melisa Dangles, Residence at 237 Saint Andrews Drive, Bolingbrook, $499,900, Feb. 13, 2025.

Guo Yun Ma to Barbara A. Linares Crespo and Jose Alexander Garcia Moreno, Residence at 129 E. Robinhood Way, Bolingbrook, $395,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Henry Trust to Collin N. Flakys, Residence at 12k Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $165,000, Dec. 11, 2024.

Wayne McMillian to Hemabh Mishra and Paulina Dabrowska, Residence at 1444 Clear Drive, Bolingbrook, $455,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

George F. Veugeler to Chunhui Li and Runze Zhou, Residence at 159 Queenswood Road, Bolingbrook, $270,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Jay A. Athey to Jesse Mendoza, Residence at 208 Andover Court, Bolingbrook, $320,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Jose M. Pantoja to Jeremy Dixon, Residence at 208 Creekside Drive, Bolingbrook, $250,000, Jan. 12, 2025.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Pengxuan Zhang and Jiamei Guo, Residence at 2181 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $720,613, Feb. 7, 2025.

Valentin Perez to Maribel Ruiz Salazar, Residence at 209 Hadleigh Road, Bolingbrook, $255,000, Dec. 18, 2024.

Laquienta Richardson to Caitlyn Paige Stern, Residence at 20d Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $216,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Braidwood

Gianna R. Dodaro to Franklin W. Sanders III and Megan Sanders, Residence at 249 Curtis Court, Braidwood, $300,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Channahon

Jeffrey D. Blazekovich to Craig Blazekovich, Residence at 24262 S. Edwin Drive, Channahon, $257,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Kathleen L. Ewing to Grazina Vaisviliene, Residence at 25455 W. Knapp St., Channahon, $260,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Steven B. Hoover to Eric Mieszkowski and Haley Mieszkowski, Residence at 26063 W. Timber Ridge Drive, Channahon, $350,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Brittany J. Flanagan to Brandon Scott Geiss, Residence at 26256 W. Tallgrass Trail, Channahon, $330,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Crest Hill

Mcnamara Revocable Trust to Vicki Evans, Residence at 2029 Manico Court, Crest Hill, $212,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Sheryl A. Michelic to Darlene Burek and Robert Higgins, Residence at 21128 Windsor Lake Way, Crest Hill, $312,500, Jan. 15, 2025.

Frank Gutierrez to Michael S. West and Pamela S. West, Residence at 2510 Liberty Park Court 3, Crest Hill, $245,000, Feb. 8, 2025.

Kenneth Russell to Karin Lowdermilk, Residence at 15958 Buckner Pond Way, Crest Hill, $280,000, Dec. 16, 2024.

George Fredrick Jr. to Raja Shabbir, Residence at 1719 Clement St., Crest Hill, $225,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Frankfort

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Joseph A. Lombard and Caroline Elizabeth Belz, Residence at 11506 Torino Way, Frankfort, $1,150,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Sablich Trust to Gary and Verna Kwiatkowski, Residence at 10903 Settlers Pond Court, Frankfort, $395,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

A-Z Home Services Inc. to Abigayle Anne Wozek and Robert T. Wozek, Residence at 20459 S. Acorn Ridge Drive, Frankfort, $328,500, Feb. 13, 2025.

Homer Glen

Matthew Koenig to Gary and Tracy Sendra, Residence at 16311 S. Alberta Court, Homer Glen, $1.67 million, Feb. 12, 2025.

Lecos Trust to Kenneth W. Marks and Tammy Cheung Marks, Residence at 17356 S. Parker Road, Homer Glen, $599,500, Feb. 1, 2025.

Michael A. Pestel to David and Meghan Groeber, Residence at 12108 Graceland Court, Homer Glen, $649,873, Feb. 4, 2025.

Linda Garcia to Noe and Gabriela Cano, Residence at 14127 Rado Drive East, Homer Glen, $620,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Margarita Guzman to Jeffrey Brunell, Residence at 12308 W. Mackinac Road, Homer Glen, $629,900, Feb. 13, 2025.

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Tracie A. Mendoza and Tiffany Ruis, Residence at 15201 S. Mackenzie Drive, Homer Glen, $1,316,000, Feb. 12, 2025.

Thomas W. Spicka to Sarah Gonzales Zoeteman and Todd Zoeteman, Residence at 13638 W. Ironwood Circle, Homer Glen, $360,000, Feb. 12, 2025.

Aida Rashid to Richard John Mathis and Carmina Mathis, Residence at 13307 W. Woodland Drive, Homer Glen, $455,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Daniel P. Joyce to Giovanni and Patrizia Fiordirosa, Residence at 13144 Rado Drive North, Homer Glen, $495,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Ghelfi Trust to Alessandra Danielle Villela and Karla Rebeca Arreola, Residence at 14420 S. Saddle Brook Lane, Homer Glen, $475,000, Feb. 11, 2025.

Joliet

Fio Properties LLC to Ramiro Guzman, Residence at 12 S. Hickory St., Joliet, $151,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Rosario Ferraro III to Bryant Gomez and Crystal Gomez, Residence at 1406 Howland Drive, Joliet, $380,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Benjamin Contreras Loza to Maria Jazmin Centeno Rodriguez and Jonathan Salazar Medina, Residence at 10 Oneill St., Joliet, $235,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Kayley Guerra to Joshua Estrada, Residence at 18 Ne Circle Drive, Joliet, $225,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

HUD to Daniel Davalos Jr., Residence at 1127 Plaza Drive, Joliet, $185,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Jose M. Garcia to Eddith Encho Endack Eyanyeh, Residence at 1836 Venson Lane, Joliet, $230,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Rogers Trust to Shawn R. Duffy, Residence at 1425 Taylor St., Joliet, $260,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Botka Trust to Ronald Wayne Botka and Johnathan William Botka, Residence at 1115 Davison St., Joliet, $140,000, Feb. 8, 2025.

Christopher E. Briguglio to Marco and Jasmine Maya, Residence at 2217 W. Acres Road, Joliet, $301,500, Jan. 8, 2025.

Damen Ellinger to Angel R. Diaz, Residence at 1501 Woodbridge Road 1b, Joliet, $147,500, Jan. 28, 2025.

Adrian Zamora to Floreta Jano, Residence at 214 Madison St. 1d, Joliet, $127,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Omar Calleros to Michael S. Rodriguez Vazquez and Chantal Morales Martinez, Residence at 1017 Plaza Drive, Joliet, $235,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

Michael R. Berngard to Enrico Quaresima, Residence at 1009 Mikasa Court, Joliet, $240,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Savelii Dmitriev to Kevin Sutton and Rebecca Sutton, Residence at 1002 Mountain View Drive, Joliet, $355,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Andrea Araya Rivera to Devante Styles, Residence at 1619 Richmond Circle 207, Joliet, $127,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

Lemont

Ryan J. Pomatto to Erik and Rebecca Berkowitz, Residence at 13704 Anne Drive, Lemont, $695,000, Jan. 20, 2025.

Teton Development LLC to Paulina Karolczuk, Residence at 12917 Marble St., Lemont, $928,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Pulte Home Company LLC to Brent D. Oberbillig, Residence at 12445 Portrush Lane, Lemont, $506,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Jerry A. Ourada to Eric Matthew Jakubczak and Jessica H. Tokarz, Residence at 1134 Norwalk Road, Lemont, $590,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Lakeview Homes LLC to Andrea D. McKenzie Kolcz, Residence at 12850 Rosa Lane, Lemont, $510,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Bretzer Trust to Lauren Wells and Kyle Wells, Residence at 18 115th St., Lemont, $640,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Pulte Home Company LLC to Karen A. and Malcolm J. Evans, Residence at 12449 Portrush Lane, Lemont, $497,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Lockport

Katherine McPartlin to Douglas Kuhlmann Jr., Residence at 16117 Bent Grass Drive, Lockport, $260,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Colleen Wengler to Piotr A. Stachacz, Residence at 14845 W. Victoria Crossing T1771, Lockport, $240,000, Feb. 11, 2025.

M&I Homes of Chicago LLC to Iris and Alexander Huber, Residence at 15333 W. Farmstead Drive, Lockport, $537,500, Feb. 13, 2025.

Kathleen Bernier to Michael Gatto, Residence at 17104 Como Ave., Lockport, $350,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

M&I Homes of Chicago LLC to Daniel Beary, Residence at 16622 S. Silo Bend Drive, Lockport, $549,990, Feb. 11, 2025.

Bettijean Rangel to Douglas Kurtenbach, Residence at 16738 W. McDonald Drive, Lockport, $225,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

REO 2023 NR2 LLC to Reda Simkeviciene, Residence at 1646 Lorraine Court, Lockport, $276,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Michael Latino to Neelam Gandotra, Residence at 16850 Swift Arrow Drive, Lockport, $670,000, Feb. 20, 2025.

Villas of Clover Ridge LLC to Naim Deffala, Residence at 1346 Lacoma Court, Lockport, $599,350, Feb. 6, 2025.

Tim Westhoff to Julianne Budimir and Neven Budimir, Residence at 15921 W. Ridge St., Lockport, $325,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Remijas Trust to John M. Deir and Justyna Deir, Residence at 1321 E. Collingwood Drive, Lockport, $386,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Dennis Mathis to Charles J. Garcia Jr., Residence at 1325 E. Division St., Lockport, $247,429, Jan. 30, 2025.

Manhattan

Ryan Aquino to Joel Rotkvich and Kelsey Lafin, Residence at 15041 W. Quincy Way, Manhattan, $400,000, Dec. 11, 2024.

Michael W. Rissley to John T. and John J. Van Artsen, Residence at 25440 Colligan St., Manhattan, $306,949, Feb. 6, 2025.

Matthew W. Laude to John D. Pavlik, Residence at 15435 Donegal Drive, Manhattan, $394,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Manhattan United Methodist Church to Kaley Albrecht and Ryan Lowney, Residence at 202 Julianne Drive, Manhattan, $345,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Mokena

Welch Trust to Ariel Fox, Residence at 18800 S. Leila Drive, Mokena, $399,900, Feb. 12, 2025.

Richard Harper to Ray A. Skamay and Irene Skamay, Residence at 19509 Newport Drive, Mokena, $510,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Backhus Trust to Ryan J. Dunne and Sarah Ann Sexton, Residence at 20120 W. Brightway, Mokena, $395,000, Feb. 19, 2025.

AMG Custom Homebuilders Inc. to Brian and Lauren Ronan, Residence at 18035 Conlee Drive, Mokena, $774,390, Feb. 13, 2025.

New Lenox

Rio Trust to Joseph R. Sietz and Crystal A. Del Rio, Residence at 1370 N. Cedar Road, New Lenox, $220,000, Jan. 25, 2025.

Brooke Parker to Nicole L. Brady and Lucas Ahrend J. Glazik, Residence at 1075 Sweetwater Trail, New Lenox, $625,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Stephen A. Giertych to Melissa Mae Beard, Residence at 208 Manor Drive A, New Lenox, $200,500, Jan. 29, 2025.

Marquette Bank Trustee to David M. Pedroza, Residence at 2298 High View Road, New Lenox, $448,769, Dec. 18, 2024.

Helen Joyce Vaia to David Andrew and Lillie Ann Hornok, Residence at 176 Batson Court, New Lenox, $322,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Patrick F. and Kristin L. Sullivan, Residence at 2342 Desert Canyon Drive, New Lenox, $574,900, Feb. 12, 2025.

Raymond B. Gerges to Ryan Evans, Residence at 268 Circlegate Road 268, New Lenox, $232,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Plainfield

Viola Reynolds to Adrian Garcia Poot Sr. and Florencia Campos Torres, Residence at 1702 Mountain Ridge Pass, Plainfield, $360,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Maria G. Serrano Martinez and Aaron Martinez, Residence at 25547 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $637,270, Jan. 27, 2025.

James Domanus to Sean E. and Melissa F. Noonan, Residence at 15921 S. McClellan Ave., Plainfield, $199,900, Feb. 3, 2025.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Steven A. Griffin and Barbara A. Griffin, Residence at 25804 W. Springside St., Plainfield, $565,900, Feb. 13, 2025.

Oscar Ortiz to Mynor I. Gomez, Residence at 16762 Winding Creek Road, Plainfield, $299,900, Jan. 21, 2025.

Caitlin Marielle Barahona to Lisa P. Tam, Residence at 16767 Hazelwood Drive, Plainfield, $311,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Pulte Home Company LLC to Raghuveer Sagar Mamidi and Yashaswini Shetty, Residence at 12630 S. Kerry Lane, Plainfield, $762,423, Feb. 12, 2025.

Jezek Trust to Michael D. Loesch, Residence at 13157 S. Carlisle Court, Plainfield, $318,000, Feb. 11, 2025.

Andrew Syska to Katherine A. Manika, Residence at 16777 Hazelwood Drive, Plainfield, $295,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Pulte Home Company LLC to Ganesh N. Easwaran and Swetha Shankaran, Residence at 13036 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $762,762, Feb. 10, 2025.

Jose L. Azpeitia Jr. to Jasmine Marie Figueroa and Julio S. Figueroa, Residence at 1209 Brookfield Drive, Plainfield, $346,500, Jan. 20, 2025.

Rogelio Cortez to Courtney Rich, Residence at 1802 Blue Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $350,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Joseph Pokrzywa to Anthony Romero and Christine De Simone Romero, Residence at 2011 Brunswick Drive, Plainfield, $362,000, Nov. 30, 2024.

Royal Housing LLC to Ronald Kopp, Residence at 2218 Country Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $427,500, Jan. 21, 2025.

Scapin Trust to Eugenio Tudisco and Iolanda Tudisco, Residence at 21064 W. Braxton Lane, Plainfield, $279,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Bentz Trust to John L. Shimkus, Residence at 21111 W. Cypress Court, Plainfield, $285,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Ashwin Kumar Padala Chota to Ion Cioara and Lavinia Adam, Residence at 12605 S. Talbot Circle, Plainfield, $406,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Pulte Home Company LLC to Aigul Kulumbetova and Nurbossyn Sybanbayev, Residence at 24562 W. Alexis Lane, Plainfield, $623,875, Feb. 13, 2025.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Pavan Kumar Mukka and Swathi Mukka, Residence at 14911 S. Morgan Lane, Plainfield, $500,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

D R Horton Inc. Midwest to Xia Li, Residence at 14855 S. Greenbriar Drive, Plainfield, $594,090, Feb. 10, 2025.

M&I Homes of Chicago LLC to David Y. Kabanda and Brigitte M. Kabanda, Residence at 15264 S. Sawgrass Circle, Plainfield, $577,945, Feb. 10, 2025.

D R Horton Inc. Midwest to Kamal Kant Naik and Sumita Naik, Residence at 14828 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $456,990, Feb. 17, 2025.

D R Horton Inc. Midwest to Salam Mohammed Abdul and Bushra T. Syeda, Residence at 14814 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $479,990, Feb. 17, 2025.

Eduardo Ambriz to Hagen Kern and Christy Kern, Residence at 23605 W. Lockport St., Plainfield, $100,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

James A. Skrine Jr. to Ronald Michael Luczak and Tracy Luczak, Residence at 21150 W. Cypress Lane, Plainfield, $340,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

SK29 LLC to Matthew Gerwig and Paula M. Smith, Residence at 23002 Pilcher Road, Plainfield, $722,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Paul Fedorchuk to Ravi Kumar Singh and Kirti Kumari Fnu, Residence at 24612 W. Soldier Drive, Plainfield, $436,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

John Dortenzio to Sumeet Dharkar, Residence at 24833 Burdick Road, Plainfield, $463,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Michael J. Smith Trust to Yevhen Andriy Melnyk and Marta Melnyk, Residence at 25221 Declaration Drive, Plainfield, $438,500, Feb. 4, 2025.

Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to David Mitchell, Residence at 13917 S. Marybrook Drive, Plainfield, $290,000, Feb. 18, 2025.

SFR Borrower 2022-1 LLC to Patrick S. Bendera and Lydie Z. Nganzi, Residence at 2516 Labrecque Drive, Plainfield, $353,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Rockdale

Eckhardt Rollert Estate to Daniel Sanchez and Maria Pantoja, Residence at 1509 Kinsey Ave., Rockdale, $190,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Romeoville

Crosstown Builders Inc to James Suthigoseeya and Victoria Riddle, Residence at 183 Mountain Laurel Court, Romeoville, $297,500, Feb. 5, 2025.

Terry L. Brown Jr. to Selena Castillo, Residence at 227 E. Savannah Drive, Romeoville, $277,000, Feb. 12, 2025.

Donald A. Brabec to James F. Ferguson and Jean A. Ferguson, Residence at 1478 W. Ludington Circle, Romeoville, $283,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Godwyll Adjei Waddy to Mcdavis Ansere and Hillary Ansere, Residence at 182 Mountain Laurel Court, Romeoville, $282,500, Jan. 17, 2025.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Manish K. Shukla, Residence at 1348 W. Alder Creek Drive, Romeoville, $301,111, Feb. 12, 2025.

Shorewood

Jason J. Cook to Monica Cook, Residence at 1010 Phelps Lane, Shorewood, $95,343, Nov. 10, 2024.

Anthony R. Delasso to George W. Hromadka and Lori W. Hromadka, Residence at 21363 Willow Pass, Shorewood, $405,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Freeland Trust to Georgia A. Parks, Residence at 1735 Vantage Drive, Shorewood, $289,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Fannie Mae to Deidre Duria and Jenny Duria, Residence at 135 Turtle St., Shorewood, $305,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Abby L. Moreno to Zheng Huang and Anmei Li, Residence at 25458 Regent Blvd., Shorewood, $576,500, Feb. 11, 2025.

Calvin Groth to Anthony M. Monachello, Residence at 1716 Fieldstone Drive, Shorewood, $265,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Adam C. Passmore to Adam M. Koch, Residence at 1115 Bayside Lane, Shorewood, $387,500, Jan. 17, 2025.