March 16, 2025
Shaw Local
Will County property transfers: Nov. 11, 2024, to Feb. 2, 2025

By Hannah Soukup
Property transfers

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Nicholas and Melisa Dangles, Residence at 237 Saint Andrews Drive, Bolingbrook, $499,900, Feb. 13, 2025.

Guo Yun Ma to Barbara A. Linares Crespo and Jose Alexander Garcia Moreno, Residence at 129 E. Robinhood Way, Bolingbrook, $395,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Henry Trust to Collin N. Flakys, Residence at 12k Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $165,000, Dec. 11, 2024.

Wayne McMillian to Hemabh Mishra and Paulina Dabrowska, Residence at 1444 Clear Drive, Bolingbrook, $455,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

George F. Veugeler to Chunhui Li and Runze Zhou, Residence at 159 Queenswood Road, Bolingbrook, $270,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Jay A. Athey to Jesse Mendoza, Residence at 208 Andover Court, Bolingbrook, $320,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Jose M. Pantoja to Jeremy Dixon, Residence at 208 Creekside Drive, Bolingbrook, $250,000, Jan. 12, 2025.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Pengxuan Zhang and Jiamei Guo, Residence at 2181 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $720,613, Feb. 7, 2025.

Valentin Perez to Maribel Ruiz Salazar, Residence at 209 Hadleigh Road, Bolingbrook, $255,000, Dec. 18, 2024.

Laquienta Richardson to Caitlyn Paige Stern, Residence at 20d Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $216,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Braidwood

Gianna R. Dodaro to Franklin W. Sanders III and Megan Sanders, Residence at 249 Curtis Court, Braidwood, $300,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Channahon

Jeffrey D. Blazekovich to Craig Blazekovich, Residence at 24262 S. Edwin Drive, Channahon, $257,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Kathleen L. Ewing to Grazina Vaisviliene, Residence at 25455 W. Knapp St., Channahon, $260,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Steven B. Hoover to Eric Mieszkowski and Haley Mieszkowski, Residence at 26063 W. Timber Ridge Drive, Channahon, $350,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Brittany J. Flanagan to Brandon Scott Geiss, Residence at 26256 W. Tallgrass Trail, Channahon, $330,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Crest Hill

Mcnamara Revocable Trust to Vicki Evans, Residence at 2029 Manico Court, Crest Hill, $212,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Sheryl A. Michelic to Darlene Burek and Robert Higgins, Residence at 21128 Windsor Lake Way, Crest Hill, $312,500, Jan. 15, 2025.

Frank Gutierrez to Michael S. West and Pamela S. West, Residence at 2510 Liberty Park Court 3, Crest Hill, $245,000, Feb. 8, 2025.

Kenneth Russell to Karin Lowdermilk, Residence at 15958 Buckner Pond Way, Crest Hill, $280,000, Dec. 16, 2024.

George Fredrick Jr. to Raja Shabbir, Residence at 1719 Clement St., Crest Hill, $225,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Frankfort

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Joseph A. Lombard and Caroline Elizabeth Belz, Residence at 11506 Torino Way, Frankfort, $1,150,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Sablich Trust to Gary and Verna Kwiatkowski, Residence at 10903 Settlers Pond Court, Frankfort, $395,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

A-Z Home Services Inc. to Abigayle Anne Wozek and Robert T. Wozek, Residence at 20459 S. Acorn Ridge Drive, Frankfort, $328,500, Feb. 13, 2025.

Homer Glen

Matthew Koenig to Gary and Tracy Sendra, Residence at 16311 S. Alberta Court, Homer Glen, $1.67 million, Feb. 12, 2025.

Lecos Trust to Kenneth W. Marks and Tammy Cheung Marks, Residence at 17356 S. Parker Road, Homer Glen, $599,500, Feb. 1, 2025.

Michael A. Pestel to David and Meghan Groeber, Residence at 12108 Graceland Court, Homer Glen, $649,873, Feb. 4, 2025.

Linda Garcia to Noe and Gabriela Cano, Residence at 14127 Rado Drive East, Homer Glen, $620,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Margarita Guzman to Jeffrey Brunell, Residence at 12308 W. Mackinac Road, Homer Glen, $629,900, Feb. 13, 2025.

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Tracie A. Mendoza and Tiffany Ruis, Residence at 15201 S. Mackenzie Drive, Homer Glen, $1,316,000, Feb. 12, 2025.

Thomas W. Spicka to Sarah Gonzales Zoeteman and Todd Zoeteman, Residence at 13638 W. Ironwood Circle, Homer Glen, $360,000, Feb. 12, 2025.

Aida Rashid to Richard John Mathis and Carmina Mathis, Residence at 13307 W. Woodland Drive, Homer Glen, $455,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Daniel P. Joyce to Giovanni and Patrizia Fiordirosa, Residence at 13144 Rado Drive North, Homer Glen, $495,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Ghelfi Trust to Alessandra Danielle Villela and Karla Rebeca Arreola, Residence at 14420 S. Saddle Brook Lane, Homer Glen, $475,000, Feb. 11, 2025.

Joliet

Fio Properties LLC to Ramiro Guzman, Residence at 12 S. Hickory St., Joliet, $151,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Rosario Ferraro III to Bryant Gomez and Crystal Gomez, Residence at 1406 Howland Drive, Joliet, $380,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Benjamin Contreras Loza to Maria Jazmin Centeno Rodriguez and Jonathan Salazar Medina, Residence at 10 Oneill St., Joliet, $235,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Kayley Guerra to Joshua Estrada, Residence at 18 Ne Circle Drive, Joliet, $225,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

HUD to Daniel Davalos Jr., Residence at 1127 Plaza Drive, Joliet, $185,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Jose M. Garcia to Eddith Encho Endack Eyanyeh, Residence at 1836 Venson Lane, Joliet, $230,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Rogers Trust to Shawn R. Duffy, Residence at 1425 Taylor St., Joliet, $260,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Botka Trust to Ronald Wayne Botka and Johnathan William Botka, Residence at 1115 Davison St., Joliet, $140,000, Feb. 8, 2025.

Christopher E. Briguglio to Marco and Jasmine Maya, Residence at 2217 W. Acres Road, Joliet, $301,500, Jan. 8, 2025.

Damen Ellinger to Angel R. Diaz, Residence at 1501 Woodbridge Road 1b, Joliet, $147,500, Jan. 28, 2025.

Adrian Zamora to Floreta Jano, Residence at 214 Madison St. 1d, Joliet, $127,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Omar Calleros to Michael S. Rodriguez Vazquez and Chantal Morales Martinez, Residence at 1017 Plaza Drive, Joliet, $235,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

Michael R. Berngard to Enrico Quaresima, Residence at 1009 Mikasa Court, Joliet, $240,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Savelii Dmitriev to Kevin Sutton and Rebecca Sutton, Residence at 1002 Mountain View Drive, Joliet, $355,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Andrea Araya Rivera to Devante Styles, Residence at 1619 Richmond Circle 207, Joliet, $127,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

Lemont

Ryan J. Pomatto to Erik and Rebecca Berkowitz, Residence at 13704 Anne Drive, Lemont, $695,000, Jan. 20, 2025.

Teton Development LLC to Paulina Karolczuk, Residence at 12917 Marble St., Lemont, $928,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Pulte Home Company LLC to Brent D. Oberbillig, Residence at 12445 Portrush Lane, Lemont, $506,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Jerry A. Ourada to Eric Matthew Jakubczak and Jessica H. Tokarz, Residence at 1134 Norwalk Road, Lemont, $590,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Lakeview Homes LLC to Andrea D. McKenzie Kolcz, Residence at 12850 Rosa Lane, Lemont, $510,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Bretzer Trust to Lauren Wells and Kyle Wells, Residence at 18 115th St., Lemont, $640,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Pulte Home Company LLC to Karen A. and Malcolm J. Evans, Residence at 12449 Portrush Lane, Lemont, $497,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Lockport

Katherine McPartlin to Douglas Kuhlmann Jr., Residence at 16117 Bent Grass Drive, Lockport, $260,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Colleen Wengler to Piotr A. Stachacz, Residence at 14845 W. Victoria Crossing T1771, Lockport, $240,000, Feb. 11, 2025.

M&I Homes of Chicago LLC to Iris and Alexander Huber, Residence at 15333 W. Farmstead Drive, Lockport, $537,500, Feb. 13, 2025.

Kathleen Bernier to Michael Gatto, Residence at 17104 Como Ave., Lockport, $350,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

M&I Homes of Chicago LLC to Daniel Beary, Residence at 16622 S. Silo Bend Drive, Lockport, $549,990, Feb. 11, 2025.

Bettijean Rangel to Douglas Kurtenbach, Residence at 16738 W. McDonald Drive, Lockport, $225,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

REO 2023 NR2 LLC to Reda Simkeviciene, Residence at 1646 Lorraine Court, Lockport, $276,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Michael Latino to Neelam Gandotra, Residence at 16850 Swift Arrow Drive, Lockport, $670,000, Feb. 20, 2025.

Villas of Clover Ridge LLC to Naim Deffala, Residence at 1346 Lacoma Court, Lockport, $599,350, Feb. 6, 2025.

Tim Westhoff to Julianne Budimir and Neven Budimir, Residence at 15921 W. Ridge St., Lockport, $325,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Remijas Trust to John M. Deir and Justyna Deir, Residence at 1321 E. Collingwood Drive, Lockport, $386,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Dennis Mathis to Charles J. Garcia Jr., Residence at 1325 E. Division St., Lockport, $247,429, Jan. 30, 2025.

Manhattan

Ryan Aquino to Joel Rotkvich and Kelsey Lafin, Residence at 15041 W. Quincy Way, Manhattan, $400,000, Dec. 11, 2024.

Michael W. Rissley to John T. and John J. Van Artsen, Residence at 25440 Colligan St., Manhattan, $306,949, Feb. 6, 2025.

Matthew W. Laude to John D. Pavlik, Residence at 15435 Donegal Drive, Manhattan, $394,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Manhattan United Methodist Church to Kaley Albrecht and Ryan Lowney, Residence at 202 Julianne Drive, Manhattan, $345,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Mokena

Welch Trust to Ariel Fox, Residence at 18800 S. Leila Drive, Mokena, $399,900, Feb. 12, 2025.

Richard Harper to Ray A. Skamay and Irene Skamay, Residence at 19509 Newport Drive, Mokena, $510,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Backhus Trust to Ryan J. Dunne and Sarah Ann Sexton, Residence at 20120 W. Brightway, Mokena, $395,000, Feb. 19, 2025.

AMG Custom Homebuilders Inc. to Brian and Lauren Ronan, Residence at 18035 Conlee Drive, Mokena, $774,390, Feb. 13, 2025.

New Lenox

Rio Trust to Joseph R. Sietz and Crystal A. Del Rio, Residence at 1370 N. Cedar Road, New Lenox, $220,000, Jan. 25, 2025.

Brooke Parker to Nicole L. Brady and Lucas Ahrend J. Glazik, Residence at 1075 Sweetwater Trail, New Lenox, $625,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Stephen A. Giertych to Melissa Mae Beard, Residence at 208 Manor Drive A, New Lenox, $200,500, Jan. 29, 2025.

Marquette Bank Trustee to David M. Pedroza, Residence at 2298 High View Road, New Lenox, $448,769, Dec. 18, 2024.

Helen Joyce Vaia to David Andrew and Lillie Ann Hornok, Residence at 176 Batson Court, New Lenox, $322,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Patrick F. and Kristin L. Sullivan, Residence at 2342 Desert Canyon Drive, New Lenox, $574,900, Feb. 12, 2025.

Raymond B. Gerges to Ryan Evans, Residence at 268 Circlegate Road 268, New Lenox, $232,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Plainfield

Viola Reynolds to Adrian Garcia Poot Sr. and Florencia Campos Torres, Residence at 1702 Mountain Ridge Pass, Plainfield, $360,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Maria G. Serrano Martinez and Aaron Martinez, Residence at 25547 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $637,270, Jan. 27, 2025.

James Domanus to Sean E. and Melissa F. Noonan, Residence at 15921 S. McClellan Ave., Plainfield, $199,900, Feb. 3, 2025.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Steven A. Griffin and Barbara A. Griffin, Residence at 25804 W. Springside St., Plainfield, $565,900, Feb. 13, 2025.

Oscar Ortiz to Mynor I. Gomez, Residence at 16762 Winding Creek Road, Plainfield, $299,900, Jan. 21, 2025.

Caitlin Marielle Barahona to Lisa P. Tam, Residence at 16767 Hazelwood Drive, Plainfield, $311,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Pulte Home Company LLC to Raghuveer Sagar Mamidi and Yashaswini Shetty, Residence at 12630 S. Kerry Lane, Plainfield, $762,423, Feb. 12, 2025.

Jezek Trust to Michael D. Loesch, Residence at 13157 S. Carlisle Court, Plainfield, $318,000, Feb. 11, 2025.

Andrew Syska to Katherine A. Manika, Residence at 16777 Hazelwood Drive, Plainfield, $295,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Pulte Home Company LLC to Ganesh N. Easwaran and Swetha Shankaran, Residence at 13036 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $762,762, Feb. 10, 2025.

Jose L. Azpeitia Jr. to Jasmine Marie Figueroa and Julio S. Figueroa, Residence at 1209 Brookfield Drive, Plainfield, $346,500, Jan. 20, 2025.

Rogelio Cortez to Courtney Rich, Residence at 1802 Blue Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $350,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Joseph Pokrzywa to Anthony Romero and Christine De Simone Romero, Residence at 2011 Brunswick Drive, Plainfield, $362,000, Nov. 30, 2024.

Royal Housing LLC to Ronald Kopp, Residence at 2218 Country Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $427,500, Jan. 21, 2025.

Scapin Trust to Eugenio Tudisco and Iolanda Tudisco, Residence at 21064 W. Braxton Lane, Plainfield, $279,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Bentz Trust to John L. Shimkus, Residence at 21111 W. Cypress Court, Plainfield, $285,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Ashwin Kumar Padala Chota to Ion Cioara and Lavinia Adam, Residence at 12605 S. Talbot Circle, Plainfield, $406,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Pulte Home Company LLC to Aigul Kulumbetova and Nurbossyn Sybanbayev, Residence at 24562 W. Alexis Lane, Plainfield, $623,875, Feb. 13, 2025.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Pavan Kumar Mukka and Swathi Mukka, Residence at 14911 S. Morgan Lane, Plainfield, $500,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

D R Horton Inc. Midwest to Xia Li, Residence at 14855 S. Greenbriar Drive, Plainfield, $594,090, Feb. 10, 2025.

M&I Homes of Chicago LLC to David Y. Kabanda and Brigitte M. Kabanda, Residence at 15264 S. Sawgrass Circle, Plainfield, $577,945, Feb. 10, 2025.

D R Horton Inc. Midwest to Kamal Kant Naik and Sumita Naik, Residence at 14828 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $456,990, Feb. 17, 2025.

D R Horton Inc. Midwest to Salam Mohammed Abdul and Bushra T. Syeda, Residence at 14814 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $479,990, Feb. 17, 2025.

Eduardo Ambriz to Hagen Kern and Christy Kern, Residence at 23605 W. Lockport St., Plainfield, $100,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

James A. Skrine Jr. to Ronald Michael Luczak and Tracy Luczak, Residence at 21150 W. Cypress Lane, Plainfield, $340,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

SK29 LLC to Matthew Gerwig and Paula M. Smith, Residence at 23002 Pilcher Road, Plainfield, $722,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Paul Fedorchuk to Ravi Kumar Singh and Kirti Kumari Fnu, Residence at 24612 W. Soldier Drive, Plainfield, $436,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

John Dortenzio to Sumeet Dharkar, Residence at 24833 Burdick Road, Plainfield, $463,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Michael J. Smith Trust to Yevhen Andriy Melnyk and Marta Melnyk, Residence at 25221 Declaration Drive, Plainfield, $438,500, Feb. 4, 2025.

Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to David Mitchell, Residence at 13917 S. Marybrook Drive, Plainfield, $290,000, Feb. 18, 2025.

SFR Borrower 2022-1 LLC to Patrick S. Bendera and Lydie Z. Nganzi, Residence at 2516 Labrecque Drive, Plainfield, $353,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Rockdale

Eckhardt Rollert Estate to Daniel Sanchez and Maria Pantoja, Residence at 1509 Kinsey Ave., Rockdale, $190,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Romeoville

Crosstown Builders Inc to James Suthigoseeya and Victoria Riddle, Residence at 183 Mountain Laurel Court, Romeoville, $297,500, Feb. 5, 2025.

Terry L. Brown Jr. to Selena Castillo, Residence at 227 E. Savannah Drive, Romeoville, $277,000, Feb. 12, 2025.

Donald A. Brabec to James F. Ferguson and Jean A. Ferguson, Residence at 1478 W. Ludington Circle, Romeoville, $283,000, Jan. 28, 2025.

Godwyll Adjei Waddy to Mcdavis Ansere and Hillary Ansere, Residence at 182 Mountain Laurel Court, Romeoville, $282,500, Jan. 17, 2025.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Manish K. Shukla, Residence at 1348 W. Alder Creek Drive, Romeoville, $301,111, Feb. 12, 2025.

Shorewood

Jason J. Cook to Monica Cook, Residence at 1010 Phelps Lane, Shorewood, $95,343, Nov. 10, 2024.

Anthony R. Delasso to George W. Hromadka and Lori W. Hromadka, Residence at 21363 Willow Pass, Shorewood, $405,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Freeland Trust to Georgia A. Parks, Residence at 1735 Vantage Drive, Shorewood, $289,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Fannie Mae to Deidre Duria and Jenny Duria, Residence at 135 Turtle St., Shorewood, $305,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Abby L. Moreno to Zheng Huang and Anmei Li, Residence at 25458 Regent Blvd., Shorewood, $576,500, Feb. 11, 2025.

Calvin Groth to Anthony M. Monachello, Residence at 1716 Fieldstone Drive, Shorewood, $265,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Adam C. Passmore to Adam M. Koch, Residence at 1115 Bayside Lane, Shorewood, $387,500, Jan. 17, 2025.

